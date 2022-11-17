Read full article on original website
Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach to give out baskets, dinners for Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministries has announced two giveaways to help residents in the local community celebrate Thanksgiving. The “Sheryll Dixon Lemon’s Thanksgiving Baskets & Dinner” event will span two dates, with baskets being given out on Nov. 22 and Thanksgiving dinners being supplied on Nov. 24.
Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot to take place on Thanksgiving
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot is scheduled to take place this Thursday, Nov. 24. Per their website, participants can sign up for a 5k or one-mile race around Wrightsville Beach. The event will support Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build homes in the community.
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla to set sail this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will set sail on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Wrightsville Beach. The main event is the day in the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town complex with food, arts and crafts vendors. As for other festivities:
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School is calling students and faculty to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Tuesday, November 22. Jones was reported missing in early November and her body was later found in Pender County on November 17. Three people have been arrested in...
Families shop for free at Community Thanksgiving Giveaway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families were lined up our the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Volunteers were running bags of food out to cars and people were also walking through to pick up food at tables. There were holiday staples, frozen chickens, and desserts all while supplies lasted.
Turkey day tips for families and pets
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most may not realize it, but Thanksgiving is one of the most dangerous holidays of the year for people and pets. For those with a new pet joining the family this year, there’s a few safety reminders to keep in mind concerning pets sniffing around the dinner table.
Optometrist: Why yearly eye exams are important for people with diabetes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - November is National Diabetes Month, and optometrists like Dr. Rasika Whitesell hope to raise awareness about preventing vision loss in people with diabetes. “Diabetes in the eye is very common,” said Whitesell. “The main symptom they have is blurry vision, but if diabetes and the sugars...
Smoke from controlled burn may be visible through Thursday in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A controlled burn is scheduled near 9020 Senca Drive in the Scotts Hill area on November 21. Residents might see falling ash or smoke during the burn, which is scheduled to be finished by Thursday, November 24. NC Forestry and New Hanover County Fire Rescue will...
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, asked the county to pay him $170,000. Then, just before the county commissioners met Monday, he pulled back on that request. Greene initially requested the money for 2,400 hours of compensatory time, 184 banked holidays, and...
Cape Fear Cooking: An easy salad recipe for Friendsgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plenty of people will get together for Friendsgiving this week, but what should you make if you want something a little different from the usual mac and cheese or green bean casserole?. This holiday green and red salad with a lemon honey mustard vinaigrette puts a...
Opportunities for students to publish their writings in a local newspaper
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s another newspaper to read in town, but the twist is that it’s written by students in New Hanover and Brunswick counties. Teen Scene, which can be found in Cape Fear Voices, is a paper that started in 2020 amid the pandemic. It has quickly gained popularity among students and now works with six local middle and high schools. There are currently over 100 students involved in this program.
Get Fit with 6: Wilmington team competes in Carolinas Spartan race
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than six thousand people signed up to take part in the Carolinas Spartan race at the Tryon Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C. over the weekend. The events included the Beast, a 21k route with 30 obstacles, and the Ultra, a 50k route with 60 obstacles, on Saturday and a competitive or open Sprint, a 5k with 20 obstacles, on Sunday.
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
Three-vehicle accident on South College Road and Cascade Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders were on the scene of a three-vehicle accident at South College Road and Cascade Road. No injuries have been confirmed. According to the Wilmington Police Department, there is only moderate damage. This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become...
One injured in traffic accident at intersection of Lake Ave. and South College Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles has occurred at the intersection of South College Road and Lake Avenue. One person was confirmed to have sustained injuries, but their condition is unknown. No fatalities have been confirmed. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
Law enforcement pursues stolen vehicle across multiple counties
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that a vehicle chase began at approximately 8 p.m. on U.S. 701 near N.C. 41 in Bladen County on Nov. 20. Per the statement, a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop...
First Alert Forecast: temperatures and, eventually, rain chances perking up
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with the continuation of a modest warming trend. After high temperatures near 55 Sunday and 63 Monday, deeper 60s are likely for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Middle 60s are average for highs for the fourth week of November. Rain chances...
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are searching for 14-year-old Brody Joseph Walker. Per the announcement, Walker is 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark T-shirt and Vans shoes. Walker was...
