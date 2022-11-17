WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s another newspaper to read in town, but the twist is that it’s written by students in New Hanover and Brunswick counties. Teen Scene, which can be found in Cape Fear Voices, is a paper that started in 2020 amid the pandemic. It has quickly gained popularity among students and now works with six local middle and high schools. There are currently over 100 students involved in this program.

