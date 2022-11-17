ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach to give out baskets, dinners for Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministries has announced two giveaways to help residents in the local community celebrate Thanksgiving. The “Sheryll Dixon Lemon’s Thanksgiving Baskets & Dinner” event will span two dates, with baskets being given out on Nov. 22 and Thanksgiving dinners being supplied on Nov. 24.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot to take place on Thanksgiving

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot is scheduled to take place this Thursday, Nov. 24. Per their website, participants can sign up for a 5k or one-mile race around Wrightsville Beach. The event will support Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build homes in the community.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Families shop for free at Community Thanksgiving Giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families were lined up our the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Volunteers were running bags of food out to cars and people were also walking through to pick up food at tables. There were holiday staples, frozen chickens, and desserts all while supplies lasted.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Turkey day tips for families and pets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most may not realize it, but Thanksgiving is one of the most dangerous holidays of the year for people and pets. For those with a new pet joining the family this year, there’s a few safety reminders to keep in mind concerning pets sniffing around the dinner table.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Optometrist: Why yearly eye exams are important for people with diabetes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - November is National Diabetes Month, and optometrists like Dr. Rasika Whitesell hope to raise awareness about preventing vision loss in people with diabetes. “Diabetes in the eye is very common,” said Whitesell. “The main symptom they have is blurry vision, but if diabetes and the sugars...
WECT

Cape Fear Cooking: An easy salad recipe for Friendsgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plenty of people will get together for Friendsgiving this week, but what should you make if you want something a little different from the usual mac and cheese or green bean casserole?. This holiday green and red salad with a lemon honey mustard vinaigrette puts a...
WECT

Opportunities for students to publish their writings in a local newspaper

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s another newspaper to read in town, but the twist is that it’s written by students in New Hanover and Brunswick counties. Teen Scene, which can be found in Cape Fear Voices, is a paper that started in 2020 amid the pandemic. It has quickly gained popularity among students and now works with six local middle and high schools. There are currently over 100 students involved in this program.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Get Fit with 6: Wilmington team competes in Carolinas Spartan race

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than six thousand people signed up to take part in the Carolinas Spartan race at the Tryon Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C. over the weekend. The events included the Beast, a 21k route with 30 obstacles, and the Ultra, a 50k route with 60 obstacles, on Saturday and a competitive or open Sprint, a 5k with 20 obstacles, on Sunday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Three-vehicle accident on South College Road and Cascade Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders were on the scene of a three-vehicle accident at South College Road and Cascade Road. No injuries have been confirmed. According to the Wilmington Police Department, there is only moderate damage. This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are searching for 14-year-old Brody Joseph Walker. Per the announcement, Walker is 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark T-shirt and Vans shoes. Walker was...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy