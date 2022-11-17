Read full article on original website
WLOX
WATCH: GMM celebrates Gulfport live from the Port and Island View
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi. This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Gulfport to celebrate the work happening at the Port of Gulfport, check in with the Mississippi Aquarium, build a robot with the award-winning Gulfport High School Robotics Team, and cook up a gourmet breakfast at Island View Casino Resort.
WLOX
Inaugural Gumbo Fest counters cold, wet weather with hot, steamy gumbo
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport held it’s first ever Gumbo Fest at Centennial Plaza. Just like a good roux, a good time was had despite some inclement weather. So what do you do when it starts raining during your first ever event? You eat up all the gumbo at Gumbo Fest and take the party inside. Before it got soggy the gumbo was hot and steamy - and also in high demand.
WLOX
The amazing operation of loading and unloading Dole ships at the Port of Gulfport
The amazing operation of loading and unloading Dole ships at the Port of Gulfport
Oxford Eagle
Take advantage of ‘safe zone’ and stock the freezer
In a couple of days, we’ll be in what I call the safe zone. Basically, it’s the fleeting days between food-heavy Thanksgiving and the frenzied weeks of the Christmas season. I plan to take full advantage of the all-too-brief days after Thanksgiving and the month of December, which...
Mississippi Power seeking rate hike for 2023 to comp natural gas cost
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi Power customers could see a $6 increase on their monthly bills in 2023. The company filed its plan with the state’s Public Service Commission last week detailing its rate increase proposal. In a notice to customers, Mississippi Power said “The company’s annual fuel rate is a direct pass-through to […]
WLOX
How the Seaman Center helps nourish workers' body and soul
How the Seaman Center helps nourish workers' body and soul
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
WLOX
Gulf Coast Civic Chorale fills Nativity BVM Cathedral with Christmas music
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss Gulf Coast Civic Chorale provided an early jump start to the Christmas season with its annual Holiday concert on Sunday. And as it has every year, it became a blessing for those who perform and those who embrace the joyful music. “We’re a...
WLOX
Operation Christmas Child collects shoe boxes of dreams
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s holiday season, and for those taking part in Samaritan’s Purse, it’s shoe box season. The humanitarian campaign known as Operation Christmas Child is in full swing. Inside these shoe boxes are gifts and messages of hope for children around the world. This...
Rings found near unidentified human remains in woods
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are asking for the public’s help in identifying rings that were found near unidentified human remains. The remains were found in a wooded area on government land near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. The scene was investigated by the sheriff’s office […]
Lake Charles American Press
Freeze warning in effect tonight
There is a freeze warning in effect tonight in Southwest Louisiana as temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s and 30s. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the dreary and cold conditions the region has faced this week will persist into the weekend and into early next week.
WLOX
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
WLOX
Wiggins PD’s “Feed the Community” provides freshly cooked meals
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Wiggins Police Department hosted its annual “Feed the Community” event to provide meals to families in need. The event took place at the community center. The department and volunteers have been putting on this event for seven years now. Deputy Chief Timothy Hill...
WLOX
Pascagoula cook-off raises funds for Lee Tingle, longtime coach with rare brain disease
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Pascagoula community held a cook-off to support longtime coach Lee Tingle, who is battling a rare neurological brain disease. “Lee’s a lifelong Pascagoula resident,” said Adam Askew, a friend of the Tingle family. “Born and raised here, played baseball here, coached here for more than 20 years. Just a big family name. Done a lot for our kids in this community.”
WLOX
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead. Chief David Bever said police received the call around 6:45 a.m. and responded to the area of Shell Landing Boulevard to Westlane. Bever said the wreck involved one vehicle and temporarily closed the roadway Sunday morning.
WLOX
Talking with Shawn Meyer, Dir. of Operations and Trade Development at the Port of Gulfport
Talking with Shawn Meyer, Dir. of Operations and Trade Development at the Port of Gulfport
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
WLOX
Gulfport teen goes from high school dropout to college freshman
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - CLIMB CDC is a nonprofit agency serving high school dropouts, disadvantaged youth, and the unemployed in South Mississippi. One of the organization’s participants went from quitting school to being accepted into a four-year college. Crishun Ross’ path to college is in no way traditional. He...
Marty Stuart to perform at Mississippi community college
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform at Northwest Mississippi Community College on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The performance will be held during the Northwest Soiree, the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event. The formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who […]
Mississippi: Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
