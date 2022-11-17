GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport held it’s first ever Gumbo Fest at Centennial Plaza. Just like a good roux, a good time was had despite some inclement weather. So what do you do when it starts raining during your first ever event? You eat up all the gumbo at Gumbo Fest and take the party inside. Before it got soggy the gumbo was hot and steamy - and also in high demand.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO