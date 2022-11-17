Read full article on original website
Britain opens probe into Google and Apple's dominance of mobile browsing market
Britain's competition regulator announced Tuesday that it was launching an investigation into the ways that Apple and Google dominate the mobile browsing market.
UK to Investigate Apple and Google's ‘Stranglehold' Over Web Browsing
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation Tuesday into Apple and Google's control of the mobile browser market. The authority will explore the companies' "stranglehold" over browsing, as well as Apple's control over cloud gaming through the App Store. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation...
Tax Prep Software Sent Back Personal Consumer Data to Meta and Google, Report Says
Popular tax prep software including TaxAct, TaxSlayer and H&R Block sent sensitive financial information to Facebook parent company Meta, an investigation by The Markup found. The software sent information like names, email addresses, income information and refund amounts to Meta via its pixel, the report said. Sending such information violates...
Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue Relaunch Delayed, May Use Different Color Checks for Organizations
Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Monday evening that the company is planning to delay the relaunch of its $8 per month Blue Verified service. Musk had earlier said he planned to relaunch Twitter Blue on Nov. 29. Musk said Twitter will "probably use different color check for organizations than...
Mercedes will unlock your $100,000 electric car's full power — for an extra $1,200 per year
The pricy add-on boosts power output and helps cars hit 60 mph up to a full second quicker, and is part of a growing trend among automakers.
Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'
Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
17 Facebook Posts By People With Extreme "Entitled Boomer" Energy Who Clearly Have Waaay Too Much Time On Their Hands.
These people need their computer privileges revoked ASAP.
Why Solar Electric Vehicles Might Be the Next Generation of EVs
The world's first commercial solar electric vehicles are hitting the U.S. and European markets in the next few years. German company Sono Motors, Southern California-based Aptera Motors, and Dutch company Lightyear are all producing electric vehicles with integrated solar panels, which can harness the sun's power to provide around 15-45 additional miles on a clear day.
Shop the Kate Spade Black Friday Preview Sale and save up to 50% on select handbags
Upgrade your accessory game with the Kate Spade Black Friday Preview Sale and save up to 50% on select handbags.
Disney Board's Decision to Replace Bob Chapek With Bob Iger Makes Everyone Look Bad
Disney's board just renewed Bob Chapek's contract in late June. Bob Iger returns as CEO despite publicly saying he wouldn't come back. Chapek's tenure will likely be defined by unforced errors and bad luck. The Disney board's decision to swap out Bob Chapek for Bob Iger as CEO may be...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Risks
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh risks. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.68% and the Topix added 1.12%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.71% ahead of central bank governor Philip Lowe's speech at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia.
