UK to Investigate Apple and Google's ‘Stranglehold' Over Web Browsing

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation Tuesday into Apple and Google's control of the mobile browser market. The authority will explore the companies' "stranglehold" over browsing, as well as Apple's control over cloud gaming through the App Store. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation...
Tax Prep Software Sent Back Personal Consumer Data to Meta and Google, Report Says

Popular tax prep software including TaxAct, TaxSlayer and H&R Block sent sensitive financial information to Facebook parent company Meta, an investigation by The Markup found. The software sent information like names, email addresses, income information and refund amounts to Meta via its pixel, the report said. Sending such information violates...
Why Solar Electric Vehicles Might Be the Next Generation of EVs

The world's first commercial solar electric vehicles are hitting the U.S. and European markets in the next few years. German company Sono Motors, Southern California-based Aptera Motors, and Dutch company Lightyear are all producing electric vehicles with integrated solar panels, which can harness the sun's power to provide around 15-45 additional miles on a clear day.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Risks

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh risks. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.68% and the Topix added 1.12%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.71% ahead of central bank governor Philip Lowe's speech at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

