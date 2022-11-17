Read full article on original website
KTRE
Coach Iske steps down at White Oak after nine seasons
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - White Oak will have a new head football coach next year. Matt Stepp with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is reporting that Kris Iske has stepped down from the Roughneck program. Iske coached nine seasons at White Oak, putting together four-straight winning seasons from 2014-17.
scttx.com
Joaquin Rams vs Cooper Bulldogs for the Regional Semifinal Championship
November 21, 2022 - Joaquin Rams will face the Cooper Bulldogs on Friday, November 25th at 7:00 pm for the regional semifinal championship. This contest will be played at Tyler Rose Stadium. Tickets will be sold online only at the following link: https://athletics.tylerisd.org/HTtickets Joaquin is the home team. Admission: $6.00 across the board. Passes accepted: District, THSCA, and Senior Citizen.
MPHS UIL continues season at Whitehouse Wildcat Thanksgiving Classic
MPHS UIL continues season at Whitehouse Wildcat Thanksgiving Classic News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image Members of the MPHS UIL Academic team COURTESY PHOTO Body ...
KTRE
Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas
There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
KTRE
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Q & Brew in Canton is finally able to start the rebuilding process after a devastating fire that happened in September. “Wait and be patient, because the insurance company said until we’re done with the investigations you can’t touch any of this,” says general partner of Silver Spur Resort, Jack Woodward.
Bear Creek Smokehouse owner shares Thanksgiving secret, ‘You’re going to think I’m crazy’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Robbie Shoults, joined East Texas Live to share an odd, but effective, secret on how to heat up a Bear Creek Smokehouse turkey this Thanksgiving. Here are Shoults’ instructions on how to heat up your Bear Creek Smokehouse turkey: Leave turkey on the kitchen counter […]
East Texas family loses vehicle in fire, expresses gratitude to community for helping during difficult time
MINEOLA, Texas — It was a normal Wednesday for Krista Johnson until her vehicle burst into flames in a Walmart parking lot, leaving her family of five with no car and added financial struggles. Fortunately, no one was inside the van but they were inside the Mineola store, which...
KTRE
64 spectacular trees featured at Museum of East Texas Festival of Trees in Lufkin
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire. “The brewery ... we’ve already started and we’re hoping to be brewing beer again in three weeks, which is good,” says Woodward. “So, we got a jump on that, but now it’s a lot of demolition, a lot of dirty work and then we’ll start rebuilding next week.”
KLTV
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
Officials looking for missing Tyler man last seen in September
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler are looking for a missing 51-year-old who was last seen in late September. According to Tyler Police, Edward Forrest Roddy, is a Black male, about 5’11”, 150 pounds, bald with a graying goatee, a neck tattoo that says “Shaneka” and has his ears pierced. He has a surgical […]
Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
KLTV
Multiple fire crews respond to Smith County neighborhood
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night. By 11:30 p.m., at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles were dispatched to County Road 381, east of U.S. Highway 271. Winona and Red Springs were among the responding agencies,...
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church distributing holiday food on Monday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will be distributing holiday food boxes on Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. The holiday food boxes will contain canned meats, canned vegetables, fresh produce and other holiday foods. The boxes are available to the public and no […]
2 Adults, 2 Children Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kilgore (Kilgore, TX)
Kilgore Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured two adults and two children. The crash happened on Monday evening on the northbound lanes of State Highway 135.
KLTV
Reports: Man arrested for high-speed chase with U-Haul for 2nd time in month
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KTRE
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
KTRE
Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - As Thanksgiving day approaches, the Law Office of Goudarzi & Young, LLP, is helping people set their tables with a turkey giveaway. East Texans lined the streets Monday morning for their free turkey. The firm gave away 750 smoked turkeys from Bear Creek Smokehouse, and it only took an hour for all supplies to be given out.
Loaded handgun found inside student’s locked car, Hughes Springs ISD says
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A loaded handgun was found inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning. The gun was found as a result of a random search by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 a.m. The dog handler and an officer “took immediate possession […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX
Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
