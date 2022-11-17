ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, TX

KTRE

Coach Iske steps down at White Oak after nine seasons

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - White Oak will have a new head football coach next year. Matt Stepp with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is reporting that Kris Iske has stepped down from the Roughneck program. Iske coached nine seasons at White Oak, putting together four-straight winning seasons from 2014-17.
WHITE OAK, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin Rams vs Cooper Bulldogs for the Regional Semifinal Championship

November 21, 2022 - Joaquin Rams will face the Cooper Bulldogs on Friday, November 25th at 7:00 pm for the regional semifinal championship. This contest will be played at Tyler Rose Stadium. Tickets will be sold online only at the following link: https://athletics.tylerisd.org/HTtickets Joaquin is the home team. Admission: $6.00 across the board. Passes accepted: District, THSCA, and Senior Citizen.
JOAQUIN, TX
KTRE

Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas

There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
GILMER, TX
KTRE

Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Q & Brew in Canton is finally able to start the rebuilding process after a devastating fire that happened in September. “Wait and be patient, because the insurance company said until we’re done with the investigations you can’t touch any of this,” says general partner of Silver Spur Resort, Jack Woodward.
CANTON, TX
KTRE

64 spectacular trees featured at Museum of East Texas Festival of Trees in Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials looking for missing Tyler man last seen in September

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler are looking for a missing 51-year-old who was last seen in late September. According to Tyler Police, Edward Forrest Roddy, is a Black male, about 5’11”, 150 pounds, bald with a graying goatee, a neck tattoo that says “Shaneka” and has his ears pierced. He has a surgical […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
KILGORE, TX
US105

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Multiple fire crews respond to Smith County neighborhood

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night. By 11:30 p.m., at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles were dispatched to County Road 381, east of U.S. Highway 271. Winona and Red Springs were among the responding agencies,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - As Thanksgiving day approaches, the Law Office of Goudarzi & Young, LLP, is helping people set their tables with a turkey giveaway. East Texans lined the streets Monday morning for their free turkey. The firm gave away 750 smoked turkeys from Bear Creek Smokehouse, and it only took an hour for all supplies to be given out.
LONGVIEW, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX

Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
HUNT COUNTY, TX

