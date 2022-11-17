Bengals head to Pittsburgh looking to keep pace in AFC North

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Texas Tech OLB Tyree Wilson to enter 2023 draft
Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson said he will pass on his final college season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) eyes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) as he drops back to pass in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem…
Mexican, Californian fans alike show out for 49ers game in Mexico City
The 49ers were the designated away team in their game against the Cardinals in Mexico City. But to those at the stadium, including SF native Nick Newman who made the trip, it didn't feel like it.
Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is OK, maybe, per coach
Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is OK, maybe, per coach
Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams practices Monday
Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams took the field for practice with the Detroit Lions on Monday, marking the debut of the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: No Margin for Error
The Green Bay Packers fell to 4-7 after losing to the Tennessee Titans. Coach Matt LaFleur knows the team faces long odds.
49ers-Cardinals in Mexico: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
49ers-Cardinals in Mexico: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
NFL: New York Jets at New England Patriots
Nov 20, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) runs under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
November 13, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Giants
Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) breaks a tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks off the field with medical personnel after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Backup QB Colt McCoy to start Monday for Cardinals
Colt McCoy will start at quarterback on Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, NFL Network reported.
Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to have MRI on shoulder
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported.
LIVE: Ryan Day, Buckeyes press conference to preview The Game
COLUMBUS — Ohio State coach Ryan Day met with the media for a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to preview the rivalry clash with Michigan. Watch the full press conference with Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles here or on the Lettermen Row Youtube channel.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
846
Followers
2K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0