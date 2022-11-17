Read full article on original website
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights: Nov. 19
It was a big day for high school football teams in Missouri. Here are the Saturday highlights for St. Louis teams.
Prep Zone: High School State Football and Soccer highlights
ST. LOUIS — Watch Fox 2’s coverage of local teams in state football and soccer action on Saturday. FOOTBALL Local football teams had the state final four or state championships on their mind heading into Saturday including CBC and East St. Louis. SOCCER Four area teams, Webster Groves, St. Francis Borgia, Orchard Farm, and CBC, […]
3 St. Louis women hit 3 holes-in-one on a golf trip
ST. LOUIS — A group of St. Louis women recently took a golf trip to Las Vegas and returned with three once-in-a-lifetime memories. Carol Cullinaire, 84, has been golfing for a long time. "I got my first set of clubs in 1960," Cullinaire said. Susan Degrandele, 59, also golfs...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s soccer defeats St. Louis, advances in NCAA Tournament
KEY MOMENTS (from IU Athletics) 11’ – Indiana had its best chance of the first half from an early corner as the ball came inside the six-yard box to redshirt senior Daniel Munie. Munie tried a shot across his body, but SLU senior goalkeeper Carlos Tofern got right in front of it and deflected it out to freshman midfielder Jack Wagoner, who put an attempt wide.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
slubillikens.com
MBB Preview: Billikens Play Providence Sunday Afternoon
TV ESPNU (Doug Sherman, Sean Farnham) Saint Louis faces Providence Sunday (2:30 p.m. CT) in the consolation game of the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. The Billikens fell to Maryland 95-67 yesterday, while Providence lost to Miami 74-64 in the other...
The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53
ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
timesnewspapers.com
Couple To Tie Knot Despite Webster-Kirkwood Rivalry
Kirkwood High School alumna Melissa Dorn and Webster Groves High School alumnus Tom Anson, both 2003 graduates, could have never imagined they would be sitting on the same side of the stands at a Turkey Day game. But that’s exactly what will happen when the annual Thanksgiving Day football game...
2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?
ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO
From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
KSDK
St. Louis sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle
He was a golf commentator and frequent guest on "The Morning After." He was the son of Jay Randolph, the former KSDK sports director.
Get Your Drunk Ass Home for Free in St. Louis Thanksgiving Eve
Keep it safe this Skanksgiving by using a rideshare
List: St. Louis area ’50s themed diners
This holiday season, anyone seeking a little nostalgia should check out these diners with a 50s vibe.
FOX2now.com
Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O'Fallon, Mo.
A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O’Fallon, …. A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Vigil for transgender lives lost in 2022. On Sunday, more than 100 people were out...
Amtrak extends suspension of Kansas City to St. Louis route
Kansas Citians hoping to take Amtrak across Missouri to St. Louis have one less option after the company extended suspension of one route.
Judge denies Missouri prosecutor request to halt execution of Kevin Johnson
A Missouri man who killed a police officer still faces execution later this month after a judge denied a special prosecutor's request to halt the death sentence.
A murder mystery
The murder of Brandon Bentley remains unsolved. Bentley was a businessman linked to Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation tribal operation
siuecougars.com
Men's Basketball Knocks Off Lancers for Tournament Title
FARMVILLE, Va. – SIUE men's basketball completed its task Sunday, knocking off host Longwood 61-56 to win the 2022 JK54 Classic. SIUE won all three games to claim the championship. The Cougars improved to 4-2. Longwood dropped to 3-3. The win snapped a 15-game home winning streak for Longwood,...
MoDOT closing I-270 EB exit ramp for two weeks
For the next two weeks, MoDOT will close the exit ramp at New Halls Ferry on I-270 eastbound.
