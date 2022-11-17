ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 49

Kelly R.
4d ago

I’ve been a landlord for thirty years, and you wouldn’t believe the amount of fraud I’ve seen with those vouchers! Not to mention the trashed apts!

Reply
19
Steve
4d ago

Im a landlord that use to accept section 8 now after dealing with the games of the goverment and tenants I dont want to go through that again.

Reply(7)
18
Linette Smith
4d ago

I am right there with ya sister! My youngest just moved and I am being told I will have to find a 1 bdrm where rent AND utilities are $692 a month MAX. So I sold my car and bought a van.

Reply(1)
9
Related
Fox17

Governor Whitmer pardons Mitch E. Gander the turkey

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a turkey Monday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Michigan governor’s office says the turkey’s name, Mitch E. Gander, was selected out of 6,000 entries submitted in a contest held last week. We’re told Mr. Gander is the first Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others

Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
MICHIGAN STATE
candgnews.com

McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race

OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Rent control could be coming to Michigan mobile home parks

When control of the Michigan Legislature switches to Democrats in January, expect some bills that have not received attention under Republican control to get more traction. Two possible bills would impose rent controls on mobile home parks. House bills 5396 and 5397 were introduced in the Michigan House by Rep....
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County lottery winner thought her $100,000 prize was a scam

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One Wayne County woman thought she was getting a scam call when she picked up the phone in October. Instead, it was $100,000 waiting. The Michigan Lottery said the exchange happened after the lottery player had bought tickets for the Diamond Riches Second Chance game where only one player wins the top prize of $100,000.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Favorite Comfort Food is a Delicious One

Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Michigan folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy