96.9 KISS FM

Post Malone Buys $500,000 Pinky Ring – Report

Before Post Malone wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, he treated himself to an expensive piece of bling. The "Rockstar" artist reportedly copped himself a $500,000 pinky ring. Last Tuesday (Nov. 15), famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers posted a video of Post Malone...
96.9 KISS FM

Drake Gets Clowned for Selfie Wearing Bonnet

Drake is going viral again for a posting a strange selfie. Early this morning (Nov. 11), Drake shared a gallery of photos on Instagram. A few of the images are in promotion of his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. One photo finds Aubrey pointing a fake gun at the camera. There's a photo of a mixed drink and a pic of two women wearing carved pumpkins on their heads while bent over in a hotel room. The one photo that has the internet talking features Drake tucked into his bed wearing a baby blue silk bonnet and appearing to have freshly manicured eyebrows.
96.9 KISS FM

Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO

Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
96.9 KISS FM

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT

After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
96.9 KISS FM

Cardi B Breaks Silence Following Takeoff’s Death, Releases Statement

Cardi B paid tribute to Takeoff hours after attending the late rapper's star-studded funeral. On Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi B broke her silence since Takeoff's tragic death and released a statement on her Instagram page where she honored the fallen Migos rapper. In her post, the Bronx, N.Y. rhymer expressed the "pain and sorrow" Takeoff's death has left on family and friends.
Daily Mail

Joey Essex cuts a dapper figure as he cosies up to glamorous Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer at the Who Cares Wins Awards 2022

Joey Essex and his Dancing On Ice professional partner Vanessa Bauer posed arm-in-arm at the Who Cares Wins Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse in London on Tuesday. Former The Only Way Is Essex star Joey, 32, looked dapper in a black dinner suit as he posed with Vanessa, who gently rested her hand on his chest amid rumours the pair are 'growing close'.
96.9 KISS FM

Doja Cat Panics After Realizing She Can’t Change Her Twitter Name From ‘Christmas,’ Elon Musk Responds

Doja Cat is in panic mode after finding out she can't change her name on Twitter from "Christmas," which got a response from new Twitter owner Elon Musk. After recently making her Twitter name "Christmas" and changing her avatar and background image to a photo that reads "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," Doja Cat realized she was unable to fix the apparent joke early this morning (Nov. 10). She expressed her frustration on Twitter.
96.9 KISS FM

Bhad Bhabie Blasts Blackfishing Accusations: ‘Sad and Weird’

Bhad Bhabie's latest Instagram post has sparked new accusations of blackfishing. In the video, the social media star also known as Danielle Bregoli can be seen sporting a black turtleneck and gold chain with brand new blonde hair as well as what appears to be a noticeably darker complexion, among other seemingly new features.
HollywoodLife

Matt Turner’s Wife Ashley: Meet The World Cup US Soccer Star’s Spouse

Matt Turner, 28, had a strong showing at the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s first game in the 2022 World Cup. As goalkeeper, Matt stopped Wales from scoring more than one goal, but the game ended in a 1-1 tie since the U.S. only scored one goal as well. This means the U.S has to play against Iran on Nov. 29, where the pressure will be on again for Matt. The New Jersey native, who plays for the Premier League club Arensal, has support from his loving wife, Ashley Herron. She congratulated Matt on Instagram before his opening game in the World Cup. “You are so deserving of this opportunity and I could not be more proud,” she wrote in the post.
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

