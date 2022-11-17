ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Ex-Every Time I Die Members Are in the Studio With Well-Known Producer

The year started with Every Time I Die splitting up following a spat with frontman Keith Buckley, but the end of the year could be the start of a path forward for some of the remaining members. Guitarist Jordan Buckley posted video from a recording studio that shows several members of the group working together again.
Loudwire

Pantera Announce First Arena Shows of 2023 European Tour

Until today, the majority of the performances Pantera had officially announced were for festivals, with only one headlining show taking place in Chile in December. Now, they've announced their first arena shows of their 2023 European tour, and added some more festival dates as well. The dates don't appear on...
Loudwire

Corey Taylor Reacts to Clown Saying Slipknot Might Stop Making Albums

Slipknot have existed through the bulk of their career on a record label, continuously releasing albums, but with their contract being up following The End, So Far, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently suggested that the band may forgo albums in favor of singles moving forward. That line of questioning was then broached with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor at a recent Monster-Mania Con Q&A session.
Loudwire

Axl Rose Pays Tribute to Early Inspiration Dan McCafferty of Nazareth

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose paid tribute to Nazareth vocalist Dan McCafferty on Twitter over the weekend. In a tweet last Saturday night (Nov. 19,) Rose said after learning about the death of McCafferty, he went to a "surreal headspace" while onstage. McCafferty, the original and longtime vocalist for Nazareth,...
Loudwire

Loudwire

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy