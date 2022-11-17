Read full article on original website
The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson Wards Off Stage Crasher With Guitar at Concert
Every so often we're reminded that audience member presence onstage isn't always welcome. Such was the case Sunday night (Nov. 20) in Melbourne, Australia when one stage crasher got an up-close look at The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson's instruments while battling with security to remain in the spotlight.
Clutch’s Neil Fallon – It’s More Rewarding to Build Your Audience Live
Clutch's Neil Fallon was the guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend show. Fallon and his band are currently supporting the excellent Sunrise on Slaughter Beach and the frontman took some time to speak about the band's musical approach while reflecting on their rise within the rock industry. Fallon says he...
Ex-Every Time I Die Members Are in the Studio With Well-Known Producer
The year started with Every Time I Die splitting up following a spat with frontman Keith Buckley, but the end of the year could be the start of a path forward for some of the remaining members. Guitarist Jordan Buckley posted video from a recording studio that shows several members of the group working together again.
Pantera Announce First Arena Shows of 2023 European Tour
Until today, the majority of the performances Pantera had officially announced were for festivals, with only one headlining show taking place in Chile in December. Now, they've announced their first arena shows of their 2023 European tour, and added some more festival dates as well. The dates don't appear on...
Corey Taylor Reacts to Clown Saying Slipknot Might Stop Making Albums
Slipknot have existed through the bulk of their career on a record label, continuously releasing albums, but with their contract being up following The End, So Far, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently suggested that the band may forgo albums in favor of singles moving forward. That line of questioning was then broached with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor at a recent Monster-Mania Con Q&A session.
Keith Levene, Co-Founder of The Clash + Public Image Ltd, Has Died at 65
This past Saturday (Nov. 11), Keith Levene – the co-founding guitarist of The Clash and Public Image Ltd – died at the age of 65. As reported by The Guardian, he’d been battling liver cancer at the time. Although neither band has issued an official statement yet,...
Axl Rose Pays Tribute to Early Inspiration Dan McCafferty of Nazareth
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose paid tribute to Nazareth vocalist Dan McCafferty on Twitter over the weekend. In a tweet last Saturday night (Nov. 19,) Rose said after learning about the death of McCafferty, he went to a "surreal headspace" while onstage. McCafferty, the original and longtime vocalist for Nazareth,...
