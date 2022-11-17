Water Country is ‘supercharging’ two slides for its 2023 season

Guests can get discounted season passes during the park's Black Friday special.

Water Country in Portsmouth, N.H., will debut two new “supercharged” water slides in May, the park announced Wednesday.

The 26-acre park, billed as New England’s largest water park, is transforming two existing tube slides — Black Hole and Warp Eight — into all-new attractions, with “next-generation technology from iSlide, transforming each ride with all-new light and sound experiences that will surprise like never before,” according to a press release.

“Water Country will be the home of New England’s only next-gen water slides featuring bold lighting and thunderous sound to make for more thrilling attractions than ever before,” Matt Hehl, general manager of Water Country, said in a statement. “We’re really excited to ramp the ride experience up to eleven with sights and sounds that surprise the senses, the centerpiece of what will be the best season in Water Country’s history.”

The park, which is gearing up for its 40th season, will rename the new slides, according to the company, and more information about them will be released ahead of the park’s opening day on May 27.

Those seeking gifts for the adventurer in their lives can snag season passes during the park’s Black Friday sale, available for a limited time with savings of up to $35 off passes.