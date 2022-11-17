CBD Move Free announced the members on its board of directors: Cooper Schwartz and Kyle Hockenstein. "I'm very proud to have both Cooper and Kyle join our board as we work to bring this organization to a new level," stated Jonas Roeser, CEO and co-founder of CBD Move Free. "They are already adding tremendous value to the business with their new perspectives and knowledge from their respective industries. I've been lucky to know both of them for over a decade, and I'm excited to witness the impact they will have on the brand."

1 HOUR AGO