Graybug Vision Agrees To Merge With Inflammatory Disease-Focused Biopharma

Graybug Vision Inc GRAY and CalciMedica Inc (CalciMedica) have announced a definitive merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will further develop CalciMedica's lead product candidate Auxora for inflammatory diseases, such as acute pancreatitis, asparaginase-associated pancreatitis, acute kidney injury, and acute hypoxemic respiratory failure.
CBD Move Free Announces Board Of Directors, Launches Two New CBD Kinesiology Tapes

CBD Move Free announced the members on its board of directors: Cooper Schwartz and Kyle Hockenstein. "I'm very proud to have both Cooper and Kyle join our board as we work to bring this organization to a new level," stated Jonas Roeser, CEO and co-founder of CBD Move Free. "They are already adding tremendous value to the business with their new perspectives and knowledge from their respective industries. I've been lucky to know both of them for over a decade, and I'm excited to witness the impact they will have on the brand."
InMed Pharmaceuticals Secures $6M Via Private Placement

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM closed its private placement with two healthcare-focused institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 1.8 million of its common shares at a purchase price of $3.30 per share priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In addition, the company has issued to the investors in the offering unregistered preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million common shares. The aggregate gross proceeds to the company from the private placement were approximately $6 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue pipeline development of its pharmaceutical drug candidates, advance manufacturing know-how of cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, support intellectual property development and other commercial activities, and for general working capital purposes.
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
EXCLUSIVE: FalconX Responds To $17M Transfer Mislabeled As Alameda/FTX Funds

FalconX wants to correct the record. Over the weekend, Benzinga and other publications reported a $17 million USDC deposit in FalconX from a wallet attributed to Alameda Research. The crypto trading platform has since been clarified since that although the sender was marked Alameda Research, it was mislabeled. FalconX emailed...
MACOM Technology Solns Director Trades Company's Stock

John L Ocampo, Director at MACOM Technology Solns MTSI, reported a large insider sell on November 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Ocampo sold 86,067 shares of MACOM Technology Solns. The total transaction amounted to $5,955,964.
Merck's Keytruda Phase 3 Trial Meets Primary Endpoint In Gastric Cancer Patients

Merck & Co Inc MRK has announced topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-859 trial of its flagship anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda, in gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction GEJ adenocarcinoma. The trial evaluated Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative locally...
Indiva Announces Proposed Amendments To Certain Outstanding Unsecured Convertible Debentures

Indiva Limited NDVAF NDVA intends to seek approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and each of the outstanding holders of the aggregate amount of $2.99 million 10% interest bearing unsecured convertible debentures, convertible into common shares in the capital of the company, which were issued on December 23, 2019, January 20, 2020 and February 4, 2020 by way of private placements, to amend the terms of the debentures.
Canaccord Likes The Setup In This Bitcoin Mining Stock Amid Crypto Contagion

As contagion seeps through the crypto universe, one analyst firm sees opportunity in a beaten-down Bitcoin BTC/USD miner. What Happened: Canaccord Genuity analysts on Monday reiterated Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd HIVE with a Buy rating and a $7 price target. “We are encouraged by the company’s efficient Bitcoin production, strong...
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Leading Cannabis Research Firm Shares Insights On Midterms, Thanksgiving Sales And Branding

With five statewide and a host of local legalization propositions on the ballot, cannabis reform had mixed results in the midterm elections. What then were the highs, lows or results of the election overall? For Roy Bingham, CEO and co-founder of BDSA, a balance of the midterm elections should start by weighing the different population sizes of the states where marijuana legalization was discussed.
