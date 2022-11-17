Read full article on original website
Graybug Vision Agrees To Merge With Inflammatory Disease-Focused Biopharma
Graybug Vision Inc GRAY and CalciMedica Inc (CalciMedica) have announced a definitive merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will further develop CalciMedica's lead product candidate Auxora for inflammatory diseases, such as acute pancreatitis, asparaginase-associated pancreatitis, acute kidney injury, and acute hypoxemic respiratory failure.
TC BioPharm Doses First 3 Patients in Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Lead Compound, OmnImmune®, To Treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
TC Biopharm TCBP TCBPW recently announced the dosing of its first three patients within its Phase 2b clinical trial of OmnImmune®, an allogeneic unmodified cell therapy focused on treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The initial 5 patients in the trial are deemed a “safety cohort,” spaced two weeks apart...
CBD Move Free Announces Board Of Directors, Launches Two New CBD Kinesiology Tapes
CBD Move Free announced the members on its board of directors: Cooper Schwartz and Kyle Hockenstein. "I'm very proud to have both Cooper and Kyle join our board as we work to bring this organization to a new level," stated Jonas Roeser, CEO and co-founder of CBD Move Free. "They are already adding tremendous value to the business with their new perspectives and knowledge from their respective industries. I've been lucky to know both of them for over a decade, and I'm excited to witness the impact they will have on the brand."
InMed Pharmaceuticals Secures $6M Via Private Placement
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM closed its private placement with two healthcare-focused institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 1.8 million of its common shares at a purchase price of $3.30 per share priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. In addition, the company has issued to the investors in the offering unregistered preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million common shares. The aggregate gross proceeds to the company from the private placement were approximately $6 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue pipeline development of its pharmaceutical drug candidates, advance manufacturing know-how of cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, support intellectual property development and other commercial activities, and for general working capital purposes.
Can Cannabis Wean Chronic Pain Patients Off Opioids? South African Clinical Trial Aims To Find Out
A study in South Africa is looking into the effectiveness of cannabis as an alternative to opioids for chronic pain management. Touted as the first clinical trial of its kind in South Africa, the study will enroll 300 participants. Participants will be supplied with one year's worth of cannabis medication...
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
EXCLUSIVE: FalconX Responds To $17M Transfer Mislabeled As Alameda/FTX Funds
FalconX wants to correct the record. Over the weekend, Benzinga and other publications reported a $17 million USDC deposit in FalconX from a wallet attributed to Alameda Research. The crypto trading platform has since been clarified since that although the sender was marked Alameda Research, it was mislabeled. FalconX emailed...
iPhone Might Be The Best Choice If You Are Looking At The Fastest 5G Phone, Says Research
A new study has found that Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhones are significantly ahead of smartphones operated by Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Android, in terms of fastest 5G speed in the U.S. and U.K. What Happened: On Monday, Ookla, an internet connectivity testing company, published a report providing insights on the...
MACOM Technology Solns Director Trades Company's Stock
John L Ocampo, Director at MACOM Technology Solns MTSI, reported a large insider sell on November 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Ocampo sold 86,067 shares of MACOM Technology Solns. The total transaction amounted to $5,955,964.
Novo Nordisk To Invest Over DKK5B To Add API Production Capacity To Danish Plant
Novo Nordisk A/S NVO plans to invest DKK 5.4 billion to expand its existing facilities in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. The plans also include constructing a new plant to extend the existing facilities. Novo, the world's biggest producer of diabetes drugs, said the project is expected to be finalized in 2024 and...
Merck's Keytruda Phase 3 Trial Meets Primary Endpoint In Gastric Cancer Patients
Merck & Co Inc MRK has announced topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-859 trial of its flagship anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda, in gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction GEJ adenocarcinoma. The trial evaluated Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative locally...
Beringer Capital Invests In Not-For-Profit Data, Analytics Company VeraData: 'Data Is A Charity's Most Valuable Asset'
A private equity company is making a splash with an investment in a leading data and analytics company that helps companies in the not-for-profit sector. What Happened: Data and analytics company VeraData announced an investment from private equity company Beringer Capital on Monday. VeraData was founded by Michael Peterman in...
Indiva Announces Proposed Amendments To Certain Outstanding Unsecured Convertible Debentures
Indiva Limited NDVAF NDVA intends to seek approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and each of the outstanding holders of the aggregate amount of $2.99 million 10% interest bearing unsecured convertible debentures, convertible into common shares in the capital of the company, which were issued on December 23, 2019, January 20, 2020 and February 4, 2020 by way of private placements, to amend the terms of the debentures.
These 3 Dell Analysts Offer Very Different Takes On Q3 Print: Elevated Risks Vs. Lower Input Costs
Dell Technologies Inc DELL Monday reported upbeat earnings and sales for its third quarter. Analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Equal-Weight rating, with a price target of $45. “F3Q beat MSe as DELL worked down server backlog, but mgmt guided FY24 revs down >10% Y/Y, a negative read-through to enterprise HW/PC...
Canaccord Likes The Setup In This Bitcoin Mining Stock Amid Crypto Contagion
As contagion seeps through the crypto universe, one analyst firm sees opportunity in a beaten-down Bitcoin BTC/USD miner. What Happened: Canaccord Genuity analysts on Monday reiterated Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd HIVE with a Buy rating and a $7 price target. “We are encouraged by the company’s efficient Bitcoin production, strong...
Cardano Will Launch USDA — Its U.S. Dollar-Backed, Regulated Stablecoin — In Early 2023
Emurgo, the official commercial arm and founding entity of the Cardano ADA/USD, recently announced the launching of the first fully fiat, regulatory compliance stablecoin in the Cardano ecosystem. The USDA USDA/USD will be in compliance with regulations thanks to cooperation with an unnamed U.S.-based financial services company that will act...
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Leading Cannabis Research Firm Shares Insights On Midterms, Thanksgiving Sales And Branding
With five statewide and a host of local legalization propositions on the ballot, cannabis reform had mixed results in the midterm elections. What then were the highs, lows or results of the election overall? For Roy Bingham, CEO and co-founder of BDSA, a balance of the midterm elections should start by weighing the different population sizes of the states where marijuana legalization was discussed.
