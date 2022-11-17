ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

CNET

Monday Night Football: How to Watch, Stream 49ers vs. Cardinals Tonight Without Cable

Monday Night Football heads to Mexico for tonight's international game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. With a win tonight, the 49ers (5-4) will move into a tie with the Seahawks atop the NFC West. Currently sitting in third place in the division at 4-6, the Cardinals are in danger of falling out of the playoff picture unless they head home with a victory. Technically a "home" game for Arizona, it will be played at the famed Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ESPN.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Titans become the only team to accomplish feat in the past three years

The Tennessee Titans have become the model of consistency in the NFL under head coach Mike Vrabel. Annually, the Titans overcome plenty of adversity and win games in their own way. They won’t change, and their results speak for themselves. Vrabel and company probably wish that they would’ve taken...
NASHVILLE, TN
CNET

Raiders vs. Broncos Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 11 Online Today

The Raiders and Broncos were expected to compete for an AFC West title in 2022. Expectations don't always yield results as the Raiders head to Denver in week 11 at 2-7 and the Broncos sit at 3-6. Both teams would need to turn things around quickly if they want a chance to salvage their respective 2022 campaigns. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT (2:05 p.m. MT/4:05 p.m. ET) on Fox.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys vs. Vikings staff preview and predictions

Record: 8-1 This Vikings team has been fascinating to cover so far this season. After two games to start the season that saw blowouts, the Vikings have won seven-consecutive games all by just one score. There will likely be more of the same against a really good Cowboys team that is built to play great defense. The key to this game is going to be how well the Vikings offensive line holds up against the dynamic pass rushing duo of Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. With how well they handled Von Miller last week, the Vikings can do just that. They kick off their three-game homestand with a huge win over the Cowboys.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CNET

Google Celebrates 2022 World Cup With Doodle, New Game

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday in Qatar, and Google is getting into the spirit with a Doodle and a new multiplayer game. The animated Doodle features a pair of multi-colored cleats practicing their passing skills with a ball as the world turns its attention to the biggest tournament in global football. Fans who want to get into the action themselves can Google "World Cup Qatar 2022" on their mobile device to compete with other fans around the world.

