Record: 8-1 This Vikings team has been fascinating to cover so far this season. After two games to start the season that saw blowouts, the Vikings have won seven-consecutive games all by just one score. There will likely be more of the same against a really good Cowboys team that is built to play great defense. The key to this game is going to be how well the Vikings offensive line holds up against the dynamic pass rushing duo of Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. With how well they handled Von Miller last week, the Vikings can do just that. They kick off their three-game homestand with a huge win over the Cowboys.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO