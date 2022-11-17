ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oakpark.com

Oak Park’s 24-hour gas station ban going into effect

The ordinance prohibiting Oak Park gas stations and convenience stores from operating 24 hours a day is set to go into effect following a recent Cook County Circuit Court ruling. The exact date it will go into effect has yet to be determined. The ordinance limits gas station and convenience...
OAK PARK, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Cheers to ‘America the Beautiful’ and local events to celebrate Thanksgiving turkeys

Above / A little more than a week ago, PN ventured up 14,116 feet to Pikes Peak via the Cog Railway near Colorado Springs for spectacular views that inspired Katharine Lee Bates to write a poem in 1893 later set to music. As Thanksgiving approaches, here’s hoping this community is grateful for “America the Beautiful.” Simply sing along in tune! Cheers!
NAPERVILLE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Silver Cross Hospital breaks ground on medical facility in Orland Park

The Village of Orland Park set the wheels in motion for a major medical facility to be built in town during its Nov. 7 board meeting. One week later, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Medical facility, located on the corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road.
ORLAND PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Perfumania now open at Orland Square Mall

Florida-based Perfumania has opened its second south suburban store at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. The store opened in late September, held its grand opening last month, and was the fifth Perfumania store in Illinois. Other stores are in Chicago Ridge, North Riverside, Aurora, and Norridge. The chain was...
ORLAND PARK, IL
wjol.com

Diocese of Joliet Announced Restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport

The Diocese of Joliet has announced a restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport. St. Dennis Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School, both located in Lockport, were placed in the urgent phase due to the following trends over several years: the combined enrollment of both schools has remained mostly static or declined; overall structural maintenance needs have increased in both frequency and cost; and staffing needs have struggled to be met amid an unrelenting nationwide educator shortage.
LOCKPORT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Skeletal human remains discovered in Libertyville, police say

LIBERTYVILLE, Illnois - Libertyville police said that human skeletal remains were discovered on Saturday morning. Police said they got a call around 8:15 a.m. about remains on the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. Police confirmed the remains were human. The Lake County Sheriff's Office sent a K9 unit, and more...
LIBERTYVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy