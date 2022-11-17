ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Blooms in Pink Rosette Top & Glossy Lace-Up Boots on ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello blossomed on the latest episode of NBC’s “The Voice.” The latest chapter of the reality singing competition, which aired yesterday, saw the former Fifth Harmony member clad in an eye-catching Area top and glossy black boots. Cabello wore a black sheer turtleneck paired with a crystal rosette halter top by Area. The pink top featured a large flower detail with crystal embellishments at its center. On bottom, the “She Loves Control” songstress wore black high-waisted trousers, that streamlined her look while acting as a stark contrast to the vibrant floral top. The former “X-Factor” contestant sported a few large silver rings...
GoldDerby

‘The Amazing Race 34’ sneak peek: Luis and Michelle lose their lead as their flamenco dress fails to impress

Dress we can? The second Mega Leg on “The Amazing Race 34” concludes on Wednesday and features a Detour that requires a perfect fit. The remaining five teams head to Ronda, Spain, where they must observe a flamenco dancer and then outfit another performer with the five key accessories at the Dress for Success Detour. In the sneak peek above, Luis and Michelle, who had finished third in the first half of the leg, are ahead and all by themselves at the task, but they have flubbed one accessory. As they watch another performance, in walk the two teams that had...
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy