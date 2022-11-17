ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Calls On Metallica to ‘Step Up’ for Torch-Passing ‘Big 4′ Show

Back in 2011, the iconic "Big 4" bill united thrash metal icons Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax together for a handful of dates, and that's an experience Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has been keen to replicate for some time now. In fact, in a recent interview, he once again put out the call to Metallica to "step up" so that another "Big 4" show could happen, perhaps with a twist that Mustaine also suggested.
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022

Wow! What a year it's been for new music, and we're here to reflect upon the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022!. It's amazing to look at the amount of major acts putting out new records this year. There was so much that happened to Megadeth since their last album won a Grammy, leading to plenty of buzz and speculation about the music. Slipknot had us on high alert after dropping a new song in 2021. And Ozzy Osbourne gave us one of the more star-studded albums in metal history featuring a wealth of can't-miss collaborations.
Neal Schon Accuses Prog Rock Cruise of Ripping Off Iconic Journey Album Cover

Guitarist Neal Schon has accused the Cruise to the Edge prog rock festival at sea of ripping off the artwork for Journey's classic 1981 album, Escape. Just a few days ago, the lineup for the 2024 edition of the festival cruise was revealed in a promotional flyer that also featured a not-so-subtle nod to the Escape cover. The original artwork features a scarab-like space ship bursting out from a shattered planet and, in the Cruise to the Edge poster, that scarab ship has been replaced by a cruise ship which is flying outward from, yes, a shattered orb resembling a planet.
MIAMI, FL
Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir

Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
The Greatest Punk Shows Ever Filmed

In our opinion, these are the greatest punk shows ever filmed, and you can watch them on YouTube right now. Maybe the all-time great punk concert ever caught on film was when the Bad Brains performed a short residency at CBGB’s in 1982. Over the Christmas holiday, the legendary D.C. hardcore punk band came up to New York City and absolutely destroyed. The Bad Brains were at maximum power at the time, with vocalist H.R. giving a masterclass in how to be the most energetic frontman humanly possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Why Jonathan Davis Hated Korn Being Called Nu-Metal

Between the Woodstock '99 documentary series on Netflix and the recent announcement of the Sick New World festival next year, there's been a surge in the popularity of nu-metal over the last few months. Korn were one of the pioneers of the rap-metal fusion, and Jonathan Davis has explained why he initially hated the name of it.
10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left

A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.
Dave Mustaine Reveals When the Last Time He Spoke With James Hetfield Was

Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield aren't exactly buds, but they're not quite enemies either. In a new interview with Guitar.com, the Megadeth frontman revealed that he and Hetfield had actually been planning on doing a project together at some point, and that's the last time they had a conversation. Mustaine...
See Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead + More Perform at 2022 Metaverse Music Festival

Ozzfest in a variety of forms over the years, and now the initial Ozzfest venture into the virtual world is complete as well. Fan-captured video from the Ozzfest portion of the 2022 Metaverse Music Festival has been circulating on social media and you can check out performances from Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead, while Megadeth and Skid Row participated by airing videos within the virtual performance landscape.
CALIFORNIA STATE
What Critics Said About Metallica’s ‘Reload’ When It Came Out

1996 was a big, complicated year for Metallica. The release of their sixth studio album, Load, came with much criticism from fans and critics alike. Their headlining slot on the massive traveling Lollapalooza tour was met with chagrin as many Lolla supporters thought Metallica were too mainstream for the festival. And the bandmembers' hairstyles suddenly became a talking point in the rock community.
