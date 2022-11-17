Read full article on original website
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Calls On Metallica to ‘Step Up’ for Torch-Passing ‘Big 4′ Show
Back in 2011, the iconic "Big 4" bill united thrash metal icons Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax together for a handful of dates, and that's an experience Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has been keen to replicate for some time now. In fact, in a recent interview, he once again put out the call to Metallica to "step up" so that another "Big 4" show could happen, perhaps with a twist that Mustaine also suggested.
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022
Wow! What a year it's been for new music, and we're here to reflect upon the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022!. It's amazing to look at the amount of major acts putting out new records this year. There was so much that happened to Megadeth since their last album won a Grammy, leading to plenty of buzz and speculation about the music. Slipknot had us on high alert after dropping a new song in 2021. And Ozzy Osbourne gave us one of the more star-studded albums in metal history featuring a wealth of can't-miss collaborations.
Here’s an Exclusive First Look at Funko’s New Pantera Pop! Figures Set
Just a few weeks before the first Pantera celebration performance is set to take place, pop culture lifestyle brand Funko has unveiled a new Pantera set of Pop! Rocks vinyl figures as part of their virtual Popapalooza event, and we're giving you an exclusive first look at it. The collection...
Zakk Wylde Reveals Some Pantera Setlist Songs, Is Using YouTube to Learn Them
Pantera will play their first tribute show on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival in Mexico and Zakk Wylde has been getting ready by turning to YouTube tutorials to help learn some of the songs. He's also revealed a handful of tracks that will likely enter the setlist next month.
Neal Schon Accuses Prog Rock Cruise of Ripping Off Iconic Journey Album Cover
Guitarist Neal Schon has accused the Cruise to the Edge prog rock festival at sea of ripping off the artwork for Journey's classic 1981 album, Escape. Just a few days ago, the lineup for the 2024 edition of the festival cruise was revealed in a promotional flyer that also featured a not-so-subtle nod to the Escape cover. The original artwork features a scarab-like space ship bursting out from a shattered planet and, in the Cruise to the Edge poster, that scarab ship has been replaced by a cruise ship which is flying outward from, yes, a shattered orb resembling a planet.
Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir
Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
The Greatest Punk Shows Ever Filmed
In our opinion, these are the greatest punk shows ever filmed, and you can watch them on YouTube right now. Maybe the all-time great punk concert ever caught on film was when the Bad Brains performed a short residency at CBGB’s in 1982. Over the Christmas holiday, the legendary D.C. hardcore punk band came up to New York City and absolutely destroyed. The Bad Brains were at maximum power at the time, with vocalist H.R. giving a masterclass in how to be the most energetic frontman humanly possible.
What’s Iron Maiden’s ‘The Number of the Beast’ Devil Doing on a Motley Crue Shirt?
A Motley Crue shirt being sold by Crue's official website, and by Hot Topic, bears an extremely close resemblance to Iron Maiden’s iconic artwork for The Number of the Beast. The devil caricature from The Number of the Beast appears to bear a striking resemblance to the devil character placed in the pentagram from Motley Crue’s Shout at the Devil album cover.
The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson Wards Off Stage Crasher With Guitar at Concert
Every so often we're reminded that audience member presence onstage isn't always welcome. Such was the case Sunday night (Nov. 20) in Melbourne, Australia when one stage crasher got an up-close look at The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson's instruments while battling with security to remain in the spotlight.
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Explains Why Rockers Shouldn’t Care If Fans Smoke Weed at Shows
In case you're wondering if Chad Kroeger will get mad at you and yell at you for smoking weed at a Nickelback show, he won't. In fact, he'd prefer if you blew the smoke in his direction. Get Rollin' is the latest album from Nickelback, and it just came out...
Why Jonathan Davis Hated Korn Being Called Nu-Metal
Between the Woodstock '99 documentary series on Netflix and the recent announcement of the Sick New World festival next year, there's been a surge in the popularity of nu-metal over the last few months. Korn were one of the pioneers of the rap-metal fusion, and Jonathan Davis has explained why he initially hated the name of it.
10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left
A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.
Biohazard Reunite With Classic Lineup, Announce 2023 Tour Dates + New Music
New York hardcore legends Biohazard have reunited with their classic lineup. The band is currently planning tour dates for 2023, new music, and a documentary to celebrate their 35th anniversary. It’s been over 10 years since Biohazard performed with frontman Evan Seinfeld. Seinfeld left the group in 2011, leading the...
Dave Mustaine Reveals When the Last Time He Spoke With James Hetfield Was
Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield aren't exactly buds, but they're not quite enemies either. In a new interview with Guitar.com, the Megadeth frontman revealed that he and Hetfield had actually been planning on doing a project together at some point, and that's the last time they had a conversation. Mustaine...
See Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead + More Perform at 2022 Metaverse Music Festival
Ozzfest in a variety of forms over the years, and now the initial Ozzfest venture into the virtual world is complete as well. Fan-captured video from the Ozzfest portion of the 2022 Metaverse Music Festival has been circulating on social media and you can check out performances from Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead, while Megadeth and Skid Row participated by airing videos within the virtual performance landscape.
Jack Black Sends Video Message to School Kids Performing ‘School of Rock’ Musical
Actor and one half of the rock duo Tenacious D, Jack Black, has sent a video message to the students of Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School in New Zealand, wishing them well on their staged production of the 2003 hit film School of Rock. Black was, of course, the star...
What Critics Said About Metallica’s ‘Reload’ When It Came Out
1996 was a big, complicated year for Metallica. The release of their sixth studio album, Load, came with much criticism from fans and critics alike. Their headlining slot on the massive traveling Lollapalooza tour was met with chagrin as many Lolla supporters thought Metallica were too mainstream for the festival. And the bandmembers' hairstyles suddenly became a talking point in the rock community.
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger – ‘We’re in Good Company’ for ‘Most Hated Band’ Label
Nickelback have endured the slings for years now, but they've learned to take it in stride. During a recent chat with Portugal's Metal Global (as viewed below), frontman Chad Kroeger addressed the backlash that has surrounded the band over the years, revealing that several acts have spoken with him about it while he also feels he has a handle on where it all came from.
Watch This Inventive R&B Cover of System of a Down’s ‘Chop Suey’
One of the best – or worst – things about TikTok is its ability to spawn wildly imaginative covers of some of our favorite rock and metal songs. Case in point: user klassixjones’ recent R&B rendition of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey.”. Naturally, the...
Why Slipknot’s Clown Says the Band’s Biopic is ‘Definitely Going to Happen’ Outside of Hollywood
Who wouldn’t want to see a movie based on the story of our favorite masked metal maniacs, Slipknot? Well, Shawn “Clown” Crahan certainly would – well, as long as it’s not made by a Hollywood studio. In a new interview with NME, the band’s founding...
