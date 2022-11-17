We're getting to the point in the NBA season where several teams are affected by injuries, so having a healthy team can move you in the Power Rankings from week-to-week. One team that is finally getting there is the Los Angeles Clippers, who welcomed Kawhi Leonard back into the lineup last week. Leonard's return puts the Clippers back in the NBA title mix, as long as he and Paul George can hold up all season long.

1 HOUR AGO