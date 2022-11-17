ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NBA Power Rankings Based on Championship Odds (Kawhi Leonard Returns, Can Sixers Withstand Injury Bug?)

We're getting to the point in the NBA season where several teams are affected by injuries, so having a healthy team can move you in the Power Rankings from week-to-week. One team that is finally getting there is the Los Angeles Clippers, who welcomed Kawhi Leonard back into the lineup last week. Leonard's return puts the Clippers back in the NBA title mix, as long as he and Paul George can hold up all season long.
FanSided

FanSided

296K+
Followers
571K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy