Read full article on original website
Related
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
Donovan Mitchell calls himself 'terrible teammate' for stealing Evan Mobley's 10th rebound
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell called himself a “terrible teammate” for stealing what would have been teammate Evan Mobley’s 10th rebound of the game Monday night against the Hawks.
Will these two Detroit Pistons end their season with the team?
After an early season start that’s good for the worst in the league, it could be time to start looking into trade possibilities for some players that may not fit the Detroit Pistons’ roster long term. Twenty games in, this may seem a bit early in the season....
NBA Power Rankings Based on Championship Odds (Kawhi Leonard Returns, Can Sixers Withstand Injury Bug?)
We're getting to the point in the NBA season where several teams are affected by injuries, so having a healthy team can move you in the Power Rankings from week-to-week. One team that is finally getting there is the Los Angeles Clippers, who welcomed Kawhi Leonard back into the lineup last week. Leonard's return puts the Clippers back in the NBA title mix, as long as he and Paul George can hold up all season long.
Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Nets vs. Sixers (Back Ben Simmons in Return to Philly)
The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers face off in primetime on Tuesday, but the Sixers are expected to be without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in this game. So much for a Kevin Durant-Joel Embiid showdown…. Do the injuries on the Philly side give value to anyone in...
Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, November 22 (Expect Points In Sacramento)
The Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies meet for the second time this season in what should be one of the more fun games of the night. Sadly, Ja Morant is still out with an ankle injury, but the Grizzlies have shown they can win without him. Sacramento has had...
FanSided
296K+
Followers
571K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0