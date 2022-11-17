Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Wright, Bolton recognized for combined nearly 60 years of service in city government
(Red Oak) -- It's the end of an era for city government in Red Oak as City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton attended one of their final council meetings. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council took time near the end of the meeting to recognize Wright and Bolton for their community service. Wright has worked with the city for nearly 21 years, while Bolton has been an employee for almost 39 years. The two individuals submitted their letters of retirement and resignation earlier this month, effective at the end of this year. Councilwoman Jeanice Lester presented both long-time employees with appreciation awards and thanked them for their combined nearly six decades of service to the community.
kmaland.com
Rock Port named outstanding rural school district
(Rock Port) -- Officials in the Rock Port R-2 School District credit a team effort for a prestigious award. Recently, the Missouri Association of Rural Education named Rock Port the Outstanding Rural School District at its annual Missouri K-8 Association Conference at the Lake of the Ozarks. Formed in 1987, MARE serves member schools by promoting equal opportunity for rural Missouri districts by enhancing rural student academic potential, and by creating "justifiable pride in the state's rural education program." Speaking on a recent edition of "KMA's Morning Line" program, Rock Port Superintendent Ethan Sickles says a lot went into the award.
kmaland.com
Public hearings dominate Shen council agenda
(Shenandoah) -- Public hearings on some important projects highlight Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting. Numerous hearings are slated for the council's 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall, including development agreements with four projects. One of the agreements is with Shenandoah Senior Villas, LP for the proposed senior housing project at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue. Among other things, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the agreement spells out tax increment financial provisions for the project, which entails construction of a 40-unit apartment complex for residents age 55 and older.
kmaland.com
Shen schools update JK-8 lockdown
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's school superintendent is praising her district's staff for their handling of a lockdown situation in the JK-8 Building Monday morning. Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News JK-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf informed her that a written note was found in a bag indicating a weapon at the middle school. Nelson says the entire building was placed under lockdown while the school's administration and police searched for the weapon.
kmaland.com
Cass County officials report progress on updating commercial solar regulations
(Plattsmouth) -- It's been a work in progress for several months, but Cass County, Nebraska officials are nearing the final stages of updating its commercial solar regulations. That's according to Cass County Zoning Administrator Mike Jensen, who tells KMA News the county planning commission has put forward a draft proposal...
kmaland.com
Petitioners in Page County wind energy lawsuit asking for remand back to state court
(Clarinda) -- Petitioners in a lawsuit regarding wind energy ordinances in Page County are asking for the case to be remanded back to state court. That's according to federal court documents stating Lawyer Shawn Shearer filed the motion on November 16th following an order from a federal judge in the Southern District of Iowa to re-submit and clarify the jurisdiction of the federal court and standing of one of the several claims alleged against Page County. Petitioners, including several Page County residents, had filed the case initially in Iowa district court before the respondents, including Page County, filed a notice of removal to the Southern District of Iowa. Included in Shearer and co-counsel Theodore Sporer's argument is the "Pullman Abstention Doctrine." Shearer tells KMA News the doctrine revolves around the "first impression" of state law -- which he says applies to most of the claims in their petition.
kmaland.com
Mills County soil and water conservation working to address long-term conservation needs
(Malvern) -- Conservation officials and residents recently discussed the future of conservation strategies in Mills County. Like all other counties in the state, the Mills County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners are looking to update its five-year outlook of conservation in the county, prompting the first of two public meetings last Wednesday. Cara Morgan is the Executive Director of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, whose group has helped facilitate the planning process. Morgan tells KMA News several items were discussed regarding soil erosion and water quality. Among other things, she says implementing buffers along the Nishnabotna River was an important topic that can be crucial during flooding events.
kmaland.com
Brenda Sue (Reichardt) Frank, 72, of Omaha, formerly of Corning
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation Start:10:30 A.M. Public & Family Receiving Friends. Visitation End:11:30 A.M. Memorials:American Cancer Society,, AseraCare Hospice and/or Rose...
kmaland.com
Russell Archer, 76, of Rock Port, Missouri
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Russell passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Peasant View Care Center, Rock Port, Missouri. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Harvest Market 2022
ATLANTIC, IA (November 21, 2022) – Harvest Market 2022 is today, Monday, November 21. from 3-7 PM at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10 th St. Atlantic, IA 50022). This. year, Pim’s Thai Food Truck will be set up outside the Community Center selling Thai food to...
kmaland.com
Barb Sisler, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anita
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic/Atlantic Golf & Country Club. The family will host a Celebration of Life Visitation from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club. Also, on Saturday those wishing to view Barb and see the floral...
kmaland.com
Jim Shum, 98, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, November 28, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials: Jim Shum memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery. Notes:. Jim passed away...
kmaland.com
Barb Sissler
Barb Sisler, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anita. Service:Mass of Christian BurialName:Barb SislerPronunciation: Age:80From:Atlantic, IowaPrev…
kmaland.com
November Rural Mainstreet Survey offers mixed news
(Omaha) -- Bankers in a 10-state region continue to indicate economic woes in KMAland. Creighton University's Rural Mainstreet Index for November shows numbers falling below growth neutral for a sixth straight month in the Midwest. That's despite a slight increase from 44.2 in October to 45.7 this month. The index ranges between 0 and 100, with a reading of 50.0 representing growth neutral. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss says this index offers a paradox, as the farm economy is in relatively good shape.
kmaland.com
Phillip E. Bowness, age 89, Mound City, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Mound City, Missouri. Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Mound City, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 1 PM. Visitation End: 2PM. Memorials:Methodist Church or New Liberty Cemetery. Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig. Cemetery: New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, MO. Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Dolores Holm, 94, Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Heartland Christian student Steinmetz to swim at College of St. Mary
(Council Bluffs) -- Another Lewis Central swimming standout will take their talents to the next level with College of St. Mary. Heartland Christian student Hannah Steinmetz joined teammates Kylee Brown and Abby Hoss in the CSM recruiting class, officially signing with the Flames earlier this month. “This summer, (Coach Mykenzie...
kmaland.com
Joyce L. Carlson, 95, of Glenwood, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 AM. Visitation End: 10:30 AM. Memorials: Emerson American Legion Post #575 or to a memorial gift to be place at the Linnwood Estates in memory of...
kmaland.com
1 person injured, another arrested following Bedford house fire
(Bedford) -- One person was injured and another was arrested following a house fire in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says they received a call regarding a house fire located at 1871 Orange Avenue in Bedford. Authorities say a female occupant had exited the home but suffered serious injuries. The Sheriff's Office says she was treated by Taylor County EMS before being airlifted to a burn center.
kmaland.com
Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
Comments / 0