Texas State

Where New Yorkers want to move to, according to Google search data

By Sara Rizzo
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Experts for the moving company Moving APT looked at which states New Yorkers want to move to by analyzing Google search data. They reportedly used search terms such as “houses in,” “Zillow,” “apartments in,” “living in,” “move to,” “live in” and “relocate to” and looked at the combined searches for each state name to find which were at the top.

“Often when looking to move to another area, most people’s first course of action is to consult Google for information on houses available, local schools, job opportunities, and leisure activities in the area,” said a Moving Apt spokesperson.

Where New Yorkers want to move to

  1. California
    • According to Zillow, the average house price in California is $816,804, which is about $440,000 more expensive than in New York where the average is $375,719.
  2. Texas
    • According to Zillow, the average house price in Texas is $314,718, which is $61,000 less expensive than in New York.
  3. Florida
    • According to Zillow, the average house price in Florida is $415,762, which is around $30,000 more expensive than in New York.
“By analyzing the number of searches for terms relating to moving house, we were able to get a good picture of which states residents have the desire to move to. California was the most frequently searched-for state to relocate to by far, coming out top for half of the U.S. states,” said a Moving Apt spokesperson.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

