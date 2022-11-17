Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Manager at CT State Pier recommended itself for $87M in contracts
The company hired to oversee the redevelopment of the State Pier in New London recommended itself for tens of millions of dollars in subcontracts under the project, even in some cases where another construction firm submitted a lower-priced bid to the state. That arrangement is now drawing criticism from a...
Journal Inquirer
State schools see ‘long-term burnout and demoralization’ among teachers
More than two and a half months into the current school year, many Connecticut school districts are in crisis. Thanks to a nationwide teacher shortage exacerbated in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic, schools report lacking enough educators to fill classrooms, resulting in swollen class sizes, heavy teacher workloads and students learning from long-term substitutes in place of experienced instructors.
Journal Inquirer
New Haven's 'life-changing' teacher contract won't do much for education
New Haven's Board of Education last week awarded its teacher union a contract with raises so substantial that the union president, Leslie Blatteau of the New Haven Federation of Teachers, called them "life changing." The award seemed premature and even backwards. For the contract's total cost had not yet been...
East Windsor police chief to retire in December
EAST WINDSOR — Police Chief Edward DeMarco Jr. intends to retire at the end of the year and the town has chosen a search firm to find a new chief. For the past 19 years, DeMarco has been the head of the East Windsor Police Department and has been the director of emergency management since 2012.
Superintendent: Noose found at RHAM High
HEBRON — Local officials are investigating a potential hate crime at RHAM High School after a staff member discovered what appeared to be a noose on Friday in the boys’ locker room, according to a letter from Superintendent Colin McNamara. In the message addressed to “Family, Staff, and...
Windsor man arrested in Vermont
A Windsor man has been arrested in Vermont on a murder charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in Hartford in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 21, according to Hartford police and Vermont State Police. U.S. marshals and members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect,...
Enfield council OKs moratorium on rentals for high school field
ENFIELD — The high school turf field areas will not be available for outside rental or use until the first phase of work on the turf and track area improvement project is completed. Per advice of the high school athletic director Cory O’Connell, the Town Council voted last week...
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Find a new place for public works building
Water pollution travels great distances underground. Knowing this, would you put an industrial facility on a watershed, above a residential neighborhood, nature preserve and fractured bedrock aquifers that feed dozens of household wells?. The Raymond Brook Watershed in Hebron is visually deceiving. Topographically, it appears to run north to south....
Journal Inquirer
Somers High School
SOMERS — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Somers High School.
Channel 30 investigates tree trouble
When someone’s trees fall on your house, you should be able to get the property owner to pay for the damage. Unless you don’t know who that someone is. That’s the situation Dana Markie of Coventry has found himself in after a couple of trees split his lake house in half.
Journal Inquirer
Man seriously injured in Vernon fire
VERNON — A local man was seriously burned Saturday while conducting an unauthorized fire in his backyard, resulting in burns that required Life Star to transfer him to a hospital. The Vernon Fire Department was dispatched to 38 East St. around 3 p.m. Saturday, where they found a 43-year-old...
Kudlac sisters lead Glastonbury to fourth-place finish at girls swimming State Open
Neither Avery Kudlac or her twin sister Riley hoisted a championship plaque at the State Open girls swimming championships Saturday, but they each produced podium finishes in multiple events to fuel Glastonbury to a top five finish in the team portion of the event. Avery finished second in the 200...
RHAM exceeds expectations
EAST HAVEN — At some point this week, coach Tim Guernsey will meet with his 2022 Class M state champion RHAM High girls volleyball team for a final time. He’ll dismiss his five seniors who helped the Raptors to back-to-back state titles before turning his attention to the players who are eligible to return.
Hoffman puts right foot forward for Ellington
HARTFORD — Ellington High boys soccer senior Owen Hoffman entered the Saturday’s Class M boys soccer state tournament championship game at Trinity Health Stadium knowing the team’s recent history in championship games. The Knights had fallen in the three previous Class M title games, and four of...
Journal Inquirer
East Hartford gains fifth straight win over Manchester
The East Hartford High football team’s recent domination of Manchester continued Friday night. Drayvn Roberts scored two touchdowns and is 81-yard run with 2:49 left clinched the Hornets’ 34-28 victory over the host Red Hawks at Memorial Field. East Hartford’s win was its fifth straight over Manchester dating...
Dailey "good" Geno says after UConn wallops N.C. State
HARTFORD -- After the UConn women's basketball team's inspiring perfomance in a 91-69 win over No. 10 North Carolina State before a crowd of 10,309 at the XL Center Sunday, the best news of the day came. Coach Geno Auriemma said that Chris Dailey was "good" after the Huskies' associate...
Ledoux's goal lifts East Catholic to Class S crown
HARTFORD — One of the things that convinced senior Sydney Ledoux to transfer to the East Catholic High girls soccer team was the opportunity to help transform the long-suffering program into a state title contender. Ledoux, who transferred into the program from Bolton High prior to her sophomore season,...
Ellington captures Class M boys soccer title
HARTFORD — The Ellington High boys soccer team had a monkey on its back entering the 2022 season. Make that an entire gorilla. The Knights had been to each of the last three Class M state tournament title games — and four of the last five — and left the field as the runner-up each time.
CIAC championships notebook: Senior Calhoun sparks RHAM
Senior Caelyn Calhoun didn’t play as well as she had hoped she would in the RHAM High girls volleyball team’s Class M state tournament semifinal match. In fact, it was her younger sister Alana, a junior, who was a standout and helped the Raptors to a sweep of No. 1 Seymour.
