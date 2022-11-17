LIBCON West pop culture convention coming to Glendale

The LIBCON West pop culture convention is returning to Glendale.

The one-day event, presented by Glendale Public Library, welcomes cosplayers and more than 50 vendors and exhibitors. LIBCON West goes from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at the Velma Teague Library, 7010 N. 58th Ave., and at adjacent Murphy Park.

Organizers encourage cosplaying, and all costumes should be age-appropriate for an audience including kids and teens.

Click here if you’re interested in volunteering at the event.

Email info@libconwest.org or visit libconwest.org for information.