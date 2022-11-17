ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

UK to Investigate Apple and Google's ‘Stranglehold' Over Web Browsing

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation Tuesday into Apple and Google's control of the mobile browser market. The authority will explore the companies' "stranglehold" over browsing, as well as Apple's control over cloud gaming through the App Store. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation...
NBC Miami

Microsoft's Latest Data on Hacks and Why You May Need New Login, Passwords Fast

The volume of password attacks has soared to an estimated 921 attacks every second, a 74% rise in one year, according to the latest Microsoft Digital Defense Report. Roughly 20% of people online use identical logins and passwords across many websites and apps, which should be changed on accounts with sensitive information immediately.
NBC Miami

Popular Tax Prep Software Sent Financial Information to Meta, Report Finds

Popular tax prep software including TaxAct, TaxSlayer and H&R Block sent sensitive financial information to Facebook parent company Meta, an investigation by The Markup found. The software sent information like names, email addresses, income information and refund amounts to Meta via its pixel, the report said. Sending such information violates...
NBC Miami

‘This Is Such an Obvious Opportunity': New Goodwill Store Goes Live Online With a Picasso Print, Designer Handbags and Other Treasures

The resale business is booming, thanks, in part, to consumers increasingly interested in sustainability and securing hard-to-find luxury items. Matthew Kaness, CEO of the recently launched GoodwillFinds.com, said shoppers are coming to the site for designer handbags, vintage sneakers, art and collectibles. Whether consumers are looking to save or are...
CNN

The 10 best Black Friday deals we found today

While you get your shopping on, the Underscored team will be keeping track of all the deals you need to know about on the web, and here, we’ll be calling out our 10 favorites for each day of Cyber Week.

