Doral, FL

WSVN-TV

SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 killed, 3 injured after 3-car wreck in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight wreck involving three vehicles in West Miami-Dade left one person dead and three others injured, fire rescue officials said. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 92nd Avenue, just before 12:10 a.m., Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Suspected Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at North Lauderdale Store

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspected purse thieves caught on camera inside a Walmart in North Lauderdale. A 76-year-old woman told police she was out shopping when her purse was stolen, containing her iPhone, credit cards, checkbook and other items. The Broward Sheriff's Office...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Man charged with second degree murder in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found a man with self-inflicted wounds and a woman dead from stab wounds on Saturday. That man has been since charged with second degree murder. According to investigators, around12:04 a.m. on Nov. 19, the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call about an individual...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami

MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man

Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested Over a Year After Woman's Shooting Death at Miami Condo

Police arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman inside a downtown Miami condo over a year ago. Haider Rana, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maame Amuah after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Over the weekend, a judge ordered Rana to stay in jail with no bond.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a three-vehicle car crash that happened on Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale police responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Blvd and Northwest 24th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, three vehicles...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Miami woman arrested after officials say she redirected pension payments to herself

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Federal authorities say a woman from Miami funneled $185K worth of someone else’s retirement payments to herself. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) arrested Shonnekia Scott, 48, on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in a Florida Retirement System (FRS) fraud case.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

12-Year-Old Boy Injured in Homestead Shootout: Police

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon, according to the Homestead Police Department. Officers say the boy was shot while he was inside a car that was caught in a rolling shootout around the 400 block of SW 8th avenue. Moments...
HOMESTEAD, FL

