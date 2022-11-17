Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Off-duty Florida police officer arrested for DUI in patrol car, reports say
An off-duty Florida police officer is facing several charges after he was arrested Sunday while driving under the influence in a marked police cruiser, according to reports.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Officer Arrested on DUI Charges in Marked Police Car in Hollywood
A Miami-Dade Police officer was in his marked car when he was arrested on DUI charges in Hollywood, officials said. Leopold Louis, 42, was arrested Sunday on charges including DUI and DUI with property damage, Broward County jail records showed. Louis appeared in court Monday where a judge granted him...
WSVN-TV
SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
WSVN-TV
1 killed, 3 injured after 3-car wreck in West Miami-Dade
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight wreck involving three vehicles in West Miami-Dade left one person dead and three others injured, fire rescue officials said. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 92nd Avenue, just before 12:10 a.m., Sunday.
NBC Miami
Suspected Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at North Lauderdale Store
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspected purse thieves caught on camera inside a Walmart in North Lauderdale. A 76-year-old woman told police she was out shopping when her purse was stolen, containing her iPhone, credit cards, checkbook and other items. The Broward Sheriff's Office...
12-year-old Florida boy injured in shootout found laying on sidewalk
A 12-year-old boy was air-lifted to the hospital after being found wounded on the sidewalk on Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Family of 8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car asks for justice
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving mother is speaking out tonight after her young son was struck in a chain reaction crash. The family of an 8-year-old boy is heartbroken and leaning on each other and their faith for strength as they move forward. “He’s such a beautiful child,...
cw34.com
Deputies: Man charged with second degree murder in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found a man with self-inflicted wounds and a woman dead from stab wounds on Saturday. That man has been since charged with second degree murder. According to investigators, around12:04 a.m. on Nov. 19, the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call about an individual...
Click10.com
Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami
MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
SWAT standoff with barricaded man in Little Havana
MIAMI – Early Sunday morning CBS4 received reports of a barricaded suspect in Little Havanna. Police say this all started when the suspect shot someone in the hand.
Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man
Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
NBC Miami
BSO Investigates Rollover Crash After Armed Driver Flees on Foot in Lauderdale Lakes
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday. Officials received a call reporting a rollover crash near North State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 11:51 a.m. BSO Lauderdale Lakes deputies and BSO Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested Over a Year After Woman's Shooting Death at Miami Condo
Police arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman inside a downtown Miami condo over a year ago. Haider Rana, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maame Amuah after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Over the weekend, a judge ordered Rana to stay in jail with no bond.
Click10.com
Police investigating 3-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a three-vehicle car crash that happened on Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale police responded to the crash around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sunrise Blvd and Northwest 24th Avenue. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, three vehicles...
NBC Miami
Doral Road Rage Gunman Said He was Rushing to Work, Used Girlfriend's Pink Gun: Police
A suspect who police said opened fire on another driver in Doral then allegedly shot at officers during a chase in southwest Miami-Dade said the entire incident began because he was rushing to get to work. Lawrence Collier, 28, was arrested on charges including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and...
cw34.com
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
cw34.com
Miami woman arrested after officials say she redirected pension payments to herself
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Federal authorities say a woman from Miami funneled $185K worth of someone else’s retirement payments to herself. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) arrested Shonnekia Scott, 48, on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in a Florida Retirement System (FRS) fraud case.
Click10.com
Teen awakened by man standing over her during father-daughter retreat
PLANTATION, Fla. – Three South Florida teens found themselves in a real life horror story that was captured on camera. The teens were alone in a cabin sound asleep when one awoke to find a man standing over her. The teens were attending a special event at a ranch...
NBC Miami
12-Year-Old Boy Injured in Homestead Shootout: Police
A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon, according to the Homestead Police Department. Officers say the boy was shot while he was inside a car that was caught in a rolling shootout around the 400 block of SW 8th avenue. Moments...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens police sergeant says lack of 911 response contributed to wife’s death
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – In a life-or-death situation when all else fails and you need help, you call 911. But what happens when no one picks up? For one man, he believes that is what led to his wife’s death. “I was calling for help and they failed me....
Comments / 5