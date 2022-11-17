Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
3rd Annual Christmas Stop to run Dec 10-17 at Nags Head Church
Nags Head Church is excited to host the 3rd Annual Christmas Stop on December 10 and 17 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Hop aboard the Nags Head Church Railroad Co. train and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Christmas season. This year’s event will be the brightest one yet with over 40,000 illuminated lights throughout the property at 105 W. Soundside Road in Nags Head.
Twiddy & Company’s 2nd Annual Corolla Christmas Village kicks off this Friday
Twiddy & Company is proud to present their 2nd Annual Corolla Christmas Village, a holiday experience that will transform Historic Corolla Village into a Christmas wonderland filled with thousands of lights, trees, and holiday displays beginning this Friday, November 25. The event will run each Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. until December 30th.
Keeper James book signing event at Island Convenience Wednesday
Keeper James Charlet will be autographing and personalizing copies of his best-selling book, Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Graveyard of the Atlantic, Globe Pequot Press. Keeper James says, “My publishers choose this title. In spite of the ‘headline-Shipwrecks-print,’ the stories are much more...
James S. Bailey
James Scott Bailey, age 70, of Barco, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Chesterfield, VA on June 11, 1952 to the late James Richard Bailey and Theonia Wright, he was the widower of Mi Kyong Bailey. After serving his country honorably in the U. S Marine Corps, he was founder/owner of the SADSAC Foundation. He was a member of American Legion # 288 in Coinjock, NC.
