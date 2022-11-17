Nags Head Church is excited to host the 3rd Annual Christmas Stop on December 10 and 17 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Hop aboard the Nags Head Church Railroad Co. train and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Christmas season. This year’s event will be the brightest one yet with over 40,000 illuminated lights throughout the property at 105 W. Soundside Road in Nags Head.

NAGS HEAD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO