ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri woman sues Walmart for failure to warn about dangers of prenatal Acetaminophen exposure

By C.C. McCandless
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDnVF_0jEQPn2i00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Missouri woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart in federal court, alleging that the Bentonville-based retailer failed to warn about the dangers of prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen.

The suit was filed in the Western District of Missouri court by Alana Swindell on November 10.

Published scientific studies have demonstrated that prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen alters fetal development and significantly increases the risks of neurodevelopmental disorders. The more Acetaminophen the mother takes, the greater the risk. Significant prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen can cause children to be born with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). But Walmart has declined to warn pregnant women of these risks.

Alana Swindell, individually and as mother and guardian of a minor, vs. Walmart, November 10

The lawsuit alleges that Acetaminophen was “unreasonably dangerous when ingested by pregnant women” and should not have been marketed to pregnant women and that Walmart “failed to warn consumers” about the increased risk to children exposed prenatally to Acetaminophen. The filing also alleges that Walmart’s wrongdoing caused permanent injuries and significant pain and suffering.

“Defendant has concealed and failed to disclose to the public the serious risks and the potential complications associated with the product, so as to ensure continued and increased sales and profits and to the detriment of the public,” said attorney Julien Adams of Dovel & Luner.

Walmart announces $3.1B opioid settlement

“Plaintiffs brought this lawsuit to protect future consumers and bring justice to those who have been wronged,” he added.

The filing stated that the plaintiff “believed it was safe for her to take Acetaminophen during her pregnancy” and that she frequently took it multiple times per week to relieve her headaches. It adds that her child was diagnosed with ASD and ADHD when he was five years old.

The suit added that the boy’s mother “was unaware of the defects and dangers of the Acetaminophen products, and unaware that prenatal exposure increases the risk of brain and behavioral development of her child.”

Walmart revenue up almost 9% for third quarter

It continued by stating that Walmart’s negligence was the cause of her son’s injuries. It also noted that the plaintiffs “have suffered permanent injuries and significant pain and suffering, emotional distress, lost wages and earning capacity, and diminished quality of life.”

The suit asked for compensatory damages, restitution, punitive damages and attorney’s fees. It also requested a jury trial.

KNWA/FOX24 asked Walmart to comment on the lawsuit and received the following response:

“Walmart does not manufacture these products.  We expect suppliers to provide safe and quality products that comply with all applicable laws, including labeling requirements.  We will respond in Court as appropriate.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
KSN News

Judge to hear arguments on Laundrie’s motion to limit depositions in Gabby Petito civil trial

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida judge will hear arguments Tuesday on whether the depositions given by Brian Laundrie’s parents will have limitations in the civil lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s parents. Judge Hunter W. Carroll set a pre-trial hearing in the lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, for Tuesday at 11:15am. The hearing […]
FLORIDA STATE
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

New York home to 875 Christmas tree farms

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual tree-cutting ceremony for the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets was held at New York State Grown & Certified Stokoe Farms in Scottsville, N.Y. on Monday, November 21. New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball led the event by cutting down a nine-foot-tall Fraser Fir that will […]
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
missouriindependent.com

Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
MISSOURI STATE
columbusnews-report.com

Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD

The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
KANSAS STATE
5 On Your Side

Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
ELLISVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO CLOSE STATE OFFICES NOVEMBER 25

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-06 closing state offices on Friday, November 25, 2022, the day after the Thanksgiving Day holiday. “The First Lady and I are so appreciative of the work our state team members do day in and day out to serve the people of Missouri, and we hope this well-earned day off can be spent enjoying quality time with family and friends,” Governor Parson said. “We know we have the best of the best on our state team, and we count ourselves lucky to get to serve Missourians alongside them. We pray for continued blessings upon our state team members, their families, and all Missourians. From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!”
MISSOURI STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
CUSHING, OK
KSN News

Biden sending federal aid to western New York after massive storm

President Biden on Monday approved an emergency declaration for New York and ordered federal assistance to help respond to the severe winter storm in the western part of the state. His action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to supplement state and local […]
NEW YORK STATE
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy