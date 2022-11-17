ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello Blooms in Pink Rosette Top & Glossy Lace-Up Boots on ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello blossomed on the latest episode of NBC’s “The Voice.” The latest chapter of the reality singing competition, which aired yesterday, saw the former Fifth Harmony member clad in an eye-catching Area top and glossy black boots. Cabello wore a black sheer turtleneck paired with a crystal rosette halter top by Area. The pink top featured a large flower detail with crystal embellishments at its center. On bottom, the “She Loves Control” songstress wore black high-waisted trousers, that streamlined her look while acting as a stark contrast to the vibrant floral top. The former “X-Factor” contestant sported a few large silver rings...
Joey Essex cuts a dapper figure as he cosies up to glamorous Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer at the Who Cares Wins Awards 2022

Joey Essex and his Dancing On Ice professional partner Vanessa Bauer posed arm-in-arm at the Who Cares Wins Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse in London on Tuesday. Former The Only Way Is Essex star Joey, 32, looked dapper in a black dinner suit as he posed with Vanessa, who gently rested her hand on his chest amid rumours the pair are 'growing close'.
‘The Amazing Race 34’ sneak peek: Luis and Michelle lose their lead as their flamenco dress fails to impress

Dress we can? The second Mega Leg on “The Amazing Race 34” concludes on Wednesday and features a Detour that requires a perfect fit. The remaining five teams head to Ronda, Spain, where they must observe a flamenco dancer and then outfit another performer with the five key accessories at the Dress for Success Detour. In the sneak peek above, Luis and Michelle, who had finished third in the first half of the leg, are ahead and all by themselves at the task, but they have flubbed one accessory. As they watch another performance, in walk the two teams that had...
