Dress we can? The second Mega Leg on “The Amazing Race 34” concludes on Wednesday and features a Detour that requires a perfect fit. The remaining five teams head to Ronda, Spain, where they must observe a flamenco dancer and then outfit another performer with the five key accessories at the Dress for Success Detour. In the sneak peek above, Luis and Michelle, who had finished third in the first half of the leg, are ahead and all by themselves at the task, but they have flubbed one accessory. As they watch another performance, in walk the two teams that had...

14 MINUTES AGO