ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Reporter

Menendez, Booker announce $153M to help NJ families cover heating costs

U.S. Senators Bobert Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) today announced $153.3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help residents across the state pay for home energy costs this winter. Funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which is provided by the federal government and administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), will help low-income individuals and families pay for home heating costs and cover unpaid utility bills. 219,755 households across New Jersey benefited from LIHEAP in 2020.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy