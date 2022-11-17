Read full article on original website
As Thanksgiving travel prices force Americans to stay home or break the bank, people in New Jersey sound off
People in Red Bank, New Jersey weigh in on how increased travel costs, including airfare, gas and hotels, are affecting their Thanksgiving plans this year.
Menendez, Booker announce $153M to help NJ families cover heating costs
U.S. Senators Bobert Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) today announced $153.3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help residents across the state pay for home energy costs this winter. Funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which is provided by the federal government and administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), will help low-income individuals and families pay for home heating costs and cover unpaid utility bills. 219,755 households across New Jersey benefited from LIHEAP in 2020.
Worst US airports for flight delays
A handful of airports in the U.S. consistently rack up the most flight delays year round. FOX Weather analyzed recent flight data.
Forum in Kearny raises awareness of dangers of planned NJ Transit gas-burning power plant
Amid the ongoing climate crisis, environmental activism is undoubtedly on the rise in Hudson County, and the battle against the planned NJ Transit power plant in Kearny continues. Kearny Mayor Alberto Santos joined public health experts, local residents and environmentalists at a forum on Monday evening, November 14 to raise...
HCCC and NJ Reentry Corporation Honor Class of 2022 at Graduation Ceremony
When one’s troubled past includes incarceration, there are a myriad of barriers to reentering society. Scant job opportunities become the toughest challenge. Now, Hudson County Community College (HCCC) and New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC) are providing previously incarcerated citizens a pathway to new beginnings through training for in-demand careers.
