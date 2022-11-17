U.S. Senators Bobert Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) today announced $153.3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help residents across the state pay for home energy costs this winter. Funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which is provided by the federal government and administered by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), will help low-income individuals and families pay for home heating costs and cover unpaid utility bills. 219,755 households across New Jersey benefited from LIHEAP in 2020.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO