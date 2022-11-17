ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Newsom to address wildfire safety Thursday in Napa County

By PHIL BARBER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 5 days ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in Napa County on Thursday. There he will meet with firefighters and address media on the state’s investments in wildfire prevention and resilience — what government agencies have done to protect Californians this season, and what conditions might look like moving forward.

The governor will speak at 2:30 p.m. at an undisclosed location. He will be joined by Joe Tyler, director of Cal Fire, and Mark Ghilarducci, director of the state’s Office of Emergency Services.

Sonoma County appears to have avoided devastating burns for the second consecutive year, but wildfire remains perhaps the greatest risk of living in the North Bay. Newsom’s office said wildfire season is now year-round, as evidenced by current red flag weather conditions in Southern California.

Since Newsom took office in 2019, the California legislature has increased the budget for fighting wildfires to $2.8 billion and bolstered the state’s aerial fleet.

Cal Fire has launched 552 wildfire resilience projects in less than a year, and has exceeded its goal of treating 100,000 acres, years ahead of schedule, according to a state press release.

You can watch a livestream of the press conference on the Twitter account, Facebook account or YouTube page of the Governor’s Office.

Santa Rosa, CA
Media Account for The Press Democrat

