Britain opens probe into Google and Apple's dominance of mobile browsing market
Britain's competition regulator announced Tuesday that it was launching an investigation into the ways that Apple and Google dominate the mobile browsing market.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Blue Relaunch Delayed, May Use Different Color Checks for Organizations
Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Monday evening that the company is planning to delay the relaunch of its $8 per month Blue Verified service. Musk had earlier said he planned to relaunch Twitter Blue on Nov. 29. Musk said Twitter will "probably use different color check for organizations than...
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
Microsoft's Latest Data on Hacks and Why You May Need New Login, Passwords Fast
The volume of password attacks has soared to an estimated 921 attacks every second, a 74% rise in one year, according to the latest Microsoft Digital Defense Report. Roughly 20% of people online use identical logins and passwords across many websites and apps, which should be changed on accounts with sensitive information immediately.
Mercedes will unlock your $100,000 electric car's full power — for an extra $1,200 per year
The pricy add-on boosts power output and helps cars hit 60 mph up to a full second quicker, and is part of a growing trend among automakers.
17 Facebook Posts By People With Extreme "Entitled Boomer" Energy Who Clearly Have Waaay Too Much Time On Their Hands.
These people need their computer privileges revoked ASAP.
Why Solar Electric Vehicles Might Be the Next Generation of EVs
The world's first commercial solar electric vehicles are hitting the U.S. and European markets in the next few years. German company Sono Motors, Southern California-based Aptera Motors, and Dutch company Lightyear are all producing electric vehicles with integrated solar panels, which can harness the sun's power to provide around 15-45 additional miles on a clear day.
Stock Futures Tick Higher on Tuesday Morning
Stock futures rose slightly Tuesday morning as worries over Covid cases in China kept investor sentiment in check. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climber 46 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% higher, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.1%. China saw its first deaths in the...
Twitter HQ in San Francisco Set to Reopen After Chaotic Friday
It's going to be a Monday like no other at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, after some employees resigned, some were fired and others were locked out. Employees should be able to get back into the San Francisco Twitter building Monday morning after new owner Elon Musk ordered them to report to the office, ending the company's remote work policy.
Season's Savings: Where to Find Hidden Deals
The holidays can be rough on a bank account, especially with inflation. Thankfully there are a few places you can look for both in-person and online savings that you might not know of. "Anybody could find something for a gift here," said Denies, a shopper at Kobey's Swap Meet. "There's...
‘This Is Such an Obvious Opportunity': New Goodwill Store Goes Live Online With a Picasso Print, Designer Handbags and Other Treasures
The resale business is booming, thanks, in part, to consumers increasingly interested in sustainability and securing hard-to-find luxury items. Matthew Kaness, CEO of the recently launched GoodwillFinds.com, said shoppers are coming to the site for designer handbags, vintage sneakers, art and collectibles. Whether consumers are looking to save or are...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
The 10 best Black Friday deals we found today
While you get your shopping on, the Underscored team will be keeping track of all the deals you need to know about on the web, and here, we’ll be calling out our 10 favorites for each day of Cyber Week.
