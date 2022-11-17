Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
After 60 years, Hinkeldey still at the helm
Sharon Hinkeldey, leader of the Delafield Diggers 4-H Club in Jackson County for the past 60 years, briefly thought about retiring this year. Then she got back to work. “What would I do if I wasn’t working with my 4-H kids?” Hinkeldey said. “I just enjoy it too much to stop.”
Jackson County Pilot
Diggers named top 4-H club
The Delafield Diggers 4-H Club is the 2022 Jackson County 4-H Club of the Year. The award was presented at the annual Jackson County 4-H Recognition and Achievement Banquet Sunday evening in Lakefield. It is the fourth consecutive year the Diggers have won the top club award. For complete coverage of the banquet, see the Nov. 24 Jackson County Pilot.
