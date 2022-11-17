Read full article on original website
John Lovett
4d ago
What was he doing 20-30 feet up on an telphone/electric pool in the first place, was he drunk????
Reply(3)
12
KSAT 12
Brennan crushes Los Fresnos, sets up rematch with Lake Travis; Alamo Heights takes down Gregory-Portland, faces Liberty Hill next; Falls City hands Sabinal first loss
It’s Thanksgiving week! Following an electric weekend of Area Round playoff action, 16 football teams from the greater San Antonio area are thankful they’re still playing this time of year. That includes four of the top 12 teams in KSAT 12′s Top 12. Brennan, Smithson Valley, Alamo Heights...
KSAT 12
East Central girls basketball star ‘still in shock’ over monkey-noises incident at Marble Falls
SAN ANTONIO – Three days after being racially harassed during a basketball game at Marble Falls High School, East Central High School girls basketball star Asia Prudhomme still can’t believe what happened. Prudhomme was preparing to shoot free throws in the first quarter of the Hornets’ game against...
UT San Antonio
Scholarship enables UTSA quarterback to make a positive impact
NOVEMBER 21, 2022 — UTSA graduate student and Roadrunners Football champion quarterback Frank Harris, has been playing football since the age of five. He grew up in Converse, Texas, where he spent much of his time playing sports, riding horses, fishing, and hunting with his family and friends. As...
KSAT 12 meteorologist Mia Montgomery gets engaged to high school sweetheart
The wedding boom hits another San Antonio TV personality.
247Sports
UTSA Wins 9th Game of 2022
UTSA continued their winning ways by blowing out Rice 41-7 Saturday afternoon in Houston. Here are some thoughts on the win…. UTSA came out and dominated Rice. For the second game in a row the Roadrunners led from beginning to end. UTSA used two first-quarter takeaways to help build a 21-0 first quarter lead they would not relinquish. Overall, it was another strong performance by the Roadrunners in all three phases of the game.
KSAT 12
‘Sad, heartbreaking and uncalled for’: East Central girls basketball team endures ‘racial situation’ at tournament in Marble Falls
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Marble Falls ISD has released a statement from Principal Damon Adams on their facebook page. It says in part:. School administrators are reviewing video footage and will interview students and patrons who attended the game to ensure a thorough investigation. Marble Falls High School takes these allegations seriously and will hold students accountable for any behaviors that violate our expectations.
WWE already setting records with Royal Rumble in San Antonio
The Royal Rumble, which the promotion will run at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, has broken the company's record for largest gate in the event's 36-year history.
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously Abandoned
Most people are completely unaware of this abandoned neighborhood hiding just outside the city of San Antonio in Texas. In a state like Texas, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
KSAT 12
Las Palapas to open restaurant in Schertz
San Antonio-based Las Palapas restaurant is adding Schertz to its growing list of new locations. Construction on the restaurant in Schertz is expected to start on April 1, 2023, and be complete on Dec. 1, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) filing. The new 7,531-square-foot...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
Liberty Hill resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
Local comedian dies after contracting RSV
An Odem man, well known in the comedy community, died on November 11 at a San Antonio hospital after contracting RSV.
Historic San Antonio building damaged by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined "unsafe" by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a University Health press release. The release states the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around...
news4sanantonio.com
Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified
SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
KVUE
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
enchantingtexas.com
17 Awesome Things to do in Historic Gruene, Texas
Located in the Texas Hill Country, exactly midway between Austin and San Antonio, you will find a slice of Texas’ past: the Gruene Dance Hall. This is Texas’ oldest dance hall and it has a very unique history. Gruene, Texas (pronounced Green, Texas) was a former German town...
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo completes 2023 musical lineup
William Beckman, the Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, Turnpike Troubadours and Flatland Calvary are the final additions to the line-up.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
These San Antonio-area restaurants are open for Thanksgiving 2022
Sometimes it's nice to be pampered with a sumptuous feast prepared by professional chefs.
Voodoo Doughnuts to open second Austin location before end of 2022
It's the sixth new store this year.
