Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
How Kelsey Grammer and Daughter Spencer's Christmas Movie Helped Heal Their Strained Relationship
Kelsey Grammer is the first to admit that his relationship with his oldest child, star of Greek and the Rick & Morty voice actress Spencer Grammer, has been strained at times over the years — especially after he split from her mom, actress Doreen Alderman, when she was a toddler.
Kristen Bell Reveals Hilarious Reason Why Her Daughters Called Her a 'Huge Disappointment'
Kristen Bell's daughters mean business when it comes to their cookies. While appearing at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The People We Meet at the Wedding, the 42-year-old actress told ET that her daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, had a bone to pick with their mom when she left for the event.
Blythe Danner Reveals Private Battle with the Same Cancer that Killed Her Husband Bruce Paltrow: 'I Feel Lucky to Be Alive'
The "Meet the Parents" actress and mom to Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she is in remission after a battle with oral cancer This year, the holidays will be a little sweeter for Blythe Danner, who is revealing for the first time that she is in remission after a years-long battle with oral cancer, the same disease that killed her beloved husband Bruce Paltrow in 2002. "Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer," says Danner, 79, who is mom to Gwyneth Paltrow,...
Kevin Costner on Life as a Father of 7: 'I'm Like Any Other Parent Trying to Figure It Out'
The actor, musician and Oscar-winning director opens up about raising his three children with wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner Kevin Costner is an actor, Oscar-winning director and musician, but when he's at home with his family, he's just Dad. The Yellowstone star, 67, and his wife of 18 years, Christine, 48, have three children together, sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 13, plus daughter Grace, 12. Costner also has four older children from previous relationships, daughters Annie and Lily, and sons Joe and Liam. Costner, who explores the history...
Joss Stone Opens Up About Traumatic Birth of Second Baby: 'Massive Amounts of Pain'
The English singer and partner Cody DaLuz welcomed their second baby, son Shackleton, on Oct. 18 After a stressful 30-plus hour labor before welcoming her second baby, son Shackleton, Joss Stone is feeling thankful that things are now going "really great" at home with her two kids. The English singer, 35, details her "scary" birth experience in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, sharing that she was going through "massive amounts of pain" before she required an emergency cesarean section. Stone, who shares daughter Violet, 21 months,...
Gisele Bündchen Spotted for First Time After Costa Rica Vacation with Kids and Jiu Jitsu Instructor
The supermodel was captured arriving at a New York City airport over the weekend, marking her first appearance since she spent time in Costa Rica earlier this month Gisele Bündchen has been spotted out in New York City for the first time following her trip to Costa Rica. The supermodel, 42, was captured arriving at a New York City airport over the weekend, marking her first appearance since she and her two kids — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9 — went on vacation to Costa Rica with their jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim...
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Says His Marriage to Janelle Is Strained Over Her RV Living Situation
During Sunday's episode of the series, Kody called his relationship with Janelle "antagonistic" since she opted to move into an RV on their Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona Kody Brown is having more marital issues. During Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody, 53, revealed that his relationship with Janelle has become increasingly strained since she opted to move into an RV on their Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona. "It's so strange to me that we're arguing point with this," he said in a confessional. "It's like just this antagonistic relationship....
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles enjoyed some quality time with their mother over the weekend Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother. The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump. Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie...
Nicki Aycox, Supernatural Actress, Dead at 47
Aycox's sister-in-law confirmed the news on social media, saying, "she was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her" Nicki Aycox, best known for her role as Meg Masters on Supernatural, has died at the age of 47. Aycox's sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook with a touching tribute to the former actress, which was posted on Thursday. "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," Ceklosky wrote. "She...
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
Dancing with the Stars Season 31 Finale: A New Celebrity Becomes the Mirrorball Champion
Actor and TV host Wayne Brady, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, drag queen superstar Shangela, and former Bachelorette Gabby Windey were all vying for the Mirrorball trophy on Monday night A new celebrity has been crowned the winner of Dancing with the Stars! After 10 weeks of competition, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas were named the season 31 champions of DWTS. They beat out former Bachelorette and runner-up Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, actor and TV host Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson (who placed third), and drag queen superstar Shangela and partner...
Why Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Would Sadly 'Slump on the Floor' When They Saw Her Wearing a Tiara
A regal evening meant disappointment for Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs. Caroline Perry, author of The Corgi and the Queen, tells PEOPLE that while researching her new picture book she discovered that the monarch's headwear sparked different reactions with her pets when she walked into their room at Buckingham Palace (yes, there was a room for the dogs!).
Christina Hall Takes 3 Kids on Trip, Says Son Hudson Is There But 'Can't Be' Seen in Photos
Christina Hall announced last month that she would no longer share photos of son Hudson online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead Christina Hall is enjoying some time away with her three kids. On Sunday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a snap on her Instagram Story showing her and her three kids, son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 2, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead, as...
Woody Harrelson Recalls Drinking Cobra Blood in Thailand with Michael J. Fox: 'Mike Promptly Vomited'
Woody Harrelson introduced Michael J. Fox as the actor accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards Woody Harrelson and Michael J. Fox got more than they bargained for while drinking in Thailand. At the 13th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Harrelson, 61, introduced the Back to the Future star as he was presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Harrelson, who said Fox, 61, recommended him for a role in 1991's Doc Hollywood that helped launch his movie career,...
Ryan Reynolds Admits He Hasn't Prepared Much for Baby No. 4: 'I Should Sweep or Something'
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together Ryan Reynolds already knows the drill when it comes to welcoming another baby. The Spirited star, 46, appears on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, airing Monday, where he opens up about preparing to welcome his fourth baby with wife Blake Lively. Already a dad to daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, Reynolds admits "not as much preparation" has gone into bringing another baby into the family. "How are you preparing for this new...
Pink Performs 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' in Honor of the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 AMAs
The singer said it was "an absolute honor" to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August Pink honored the late Olivia Newton-John with a touching tribute at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. During the show, the singer, 43, performed Newton-John's hit "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from Grease. As she sang in a champagne-colored gown with sparkle and feather detailing, iconic images of Newton-John — who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August — were shown on a...
Christina Ricci Says She Doesn't 'Feel Like a Victim in Any Way' After Alleged Abuse from Ex
"I don't feel sorry for myself," Christina Ricci said as she opened up about accusing ex-husband James Heerdegen of "severe physical and emotional abuse" last year In a recent interview, Christina Ricci said she's "so much better than okay" after accusing ex-husband James Heerdegen of abuse last year, explaining to The Sunday Times why she's ready to start opening up about her experience. "I think it is important to say that I don't feel like a victim in any way," the Golden Globe nominee, 42, explained. "I don't...
Taylor Swift Makes Surprise AMAs Appearance in Golden Jumpsuit — and Shouts Out Blake Lively!
Taylor Swift may have skipped the American Music Awards carpet, but she made up for it inside the event Taylor Swift is stepping into a new style era — and a winning streak. The superstar singer-songwriter made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards wearing a plunging, '70s-inspired golden rhinestone jumpsuit by The Blonds. She teamed the disco-ready look with retro side-swept waves, her signature red lip and Vram and Nouvel Heritage jewelry. Swift, 32, has already taken home the AMAs for favorite pop album, for Red (Taylor's Version),...
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
Last year, Cyrus co-hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party with Pete Davidson Miley Cyrus is coming back to NBC to ring in the 2023 new year — and this time, she's bringing her godmother Dolly Parton along! On Monday, the network announced that Miley's New Year's Eve Party is returning to Miami for its second installment on Dec. 31 with Cyrus, 29, co-hosting alongside Parton, 76. Featuring a lineup of to-be-announced musical guests, fans can only hope the former Hannah Montana co-stars join together for a performance during the show, which is produced...
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos
"The next time I post, he or she will be here!" Alyssa Scott wrote on Instagram as she awaits the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon — his twelfth! Alyssa Scott is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon. On Saturday, the model shared a series of black-and-white images of herself and the Wild 'N Out host captured during a maternity shoot ahead of their second child's nearing due date. (Scott is also a mom to daughter Zeela from a previous relationship.) One...
People
356K+
Followers
59K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0