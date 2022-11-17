The "Meet the Parents" actress and mom to Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she is in remission after a battle with oral cancer This year, the holidays will be a little sweeter for Blythe Danner, who is revealing for the first time that she is in remission after a years-long battle with oral cancer, the same disease that killed her beloved husband Bruce Paltrow in 2002. "Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer," says Danner, 79, who is mom to Gwyneth Paltrow,...

1 DAY AGO