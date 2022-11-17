I have to admit, as much as I like a long, mid-summer night, there really is something great about the early sunsets after daylight saving is over. First of all, as a morning radio host, it's always a battle for me to try to go to bed early in the summertime. Often, we won't even decide what's for dinner before 8 at night. It's not unusual for us to have guests over that late, with the kids taking turns doing cannonballs into the pool. It's nearly impossible to excuse yourself away from that kind of summertime fun to head up to get ready for bed.

