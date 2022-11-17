NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Leading location data company Arrivalist estimates 51 million Americans will travel via automobile during the Thanksgiving holiday (Wednesday through Sunday). Volume is predicted to exceed 2019 road trips by 1.8 percent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005677/en/ Leading location data company Arrivalist estimates 51 million Americans will travel via automobile during the Thanksgiving holiday (Wednesday through Sunday). Volume is predicted to exceed 2019 road trips by 1.8 percent. (Graphic: Business Wire)

