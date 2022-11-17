Read full article on original website
From throwing insults to talking about a reunion, here's everything One Direction members have said since their hiatus
From Liam Payne's shady comments to Harry Styles' talks of a reunion, here's everything the bandmates have been saying since they parted ways.
Gisele Bündchen Spotted for First Time After Costa Rica Vacation with Kids and Jiu Jitsu Instructor
The supermodel was captured arriving at a New York City airport over the weekend, marking her first appearance since she spent time in Costa Rica earlier this month Gisele Bündchen has been spotted out in New York City for the first time following her trip to Costa Rica. The supermodel, 42, was captured arriving at a New York City airport over the weekend, marking her first appearance since she and her two kids — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9 — went on vacation to Costa Rica with their jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim...
Who Is Elizabeth Holmes' Husband? Everything to Know About Billy Evans
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been married to her husband Billy Evans since 2019 While the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her former company, Theranos, have been heavily documented, little is known about the disgraced entrepreneur's relationship with her husband, Billy Evans. Holmes is behind one of the most infamous startups in recent history after her blood-testing company was exposed as an "elaborate years-long" fraud. The one-time Silicon Valley darling was the subject of an HBO documentary, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,...
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Admit They 'Recognize' Benefits of Nepotism: 'Grateful for Our Blessings'
Dylan and Paris Brosnan previously told PEOPLE their dad Pierce Brosnan is "the best coach we could ask for" as they appeared in the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue Pierce Brosnan's sons are forging their own paths. Dylan and Paris Brosnan, who are featured in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue, got candid about nepotism as they admitted they're "very lucky" having the Golden Globe nominee, 69, as their father while talking with E! News at GQ's Men of the Year party. "I think we need to just be grateful...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles enjoyed some quality time with their mother over the weekend Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother. The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump. Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie...
Nicki Aycox, Supernatural Actress, Dead at 47
Aycox's sister-in-law confirmed the news on social media, saying, "she was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her" Nicki Aycox, best known for her role as Meg Masters on Supernatural, has died at the age of 47. Aycox's sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook with a touching tribute to the former actress, which was posted on Thursday. "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," Ceklosky wrote. "She...
Kristen Bell Reveals Hilarious Reason Why Her Daughters Called Her a 'Huge Disappointment'
Kristen Bell's daughters mean business when it comes to their cookies. While appearing at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The People We Meet at the Wedding, the 42-year-old actress told ET that her daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, had a bone to pick with their mom when she left for the event.
Woody Harrelson Recalls Drinking Cobra Blood in Thailand with Michael J. Fox: 'Mike Promptly Vomited'
Woody Harrelson introduced Michael J. Fox as the actor accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards Woody Harrelson and Michael J. Fox got more than they bargained for while drinking in Thailand. At the 13th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Harrelson, 61, introduced the Back to the Future star as he was presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Harrelson, who said Fox, 61, recommended him for a role in 1991's Doc Hollywood that helped launch his movie career,...
How Kelsey Grammer and Daughter Spencer's Christmas Movie Helped Heal Their Strained Relationship
Kelsey Grammer is the first to admit that his relationship with his oldest child, star of Greek and the Rick & Morty voice actress Spencer Grammer, has been strained at times over the years — especially after he split from her mom, actress Doreen Alderman, when she was a toddler.
Why Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Would Sadly 'Slump on the Floor' When They Saw Her Wearing a Tiara
A regal evening meant disappointment for Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs. Caroline Perry, author of The Corgi and the Queen, tells PEOPLE that while researching her new picture book she discovered that the monarch's headwear sparked different reactions with her pets when she walked into their room at Buckingham Palace (yes, there was a room for the dogs!).
Cardi B Delivers Show-Stopping Performance of 'Tomorrow 2' Remix with Rapper GloRilla at 2022 AMAs
The rapper appeared alongside GloRilla to perform "Tomorrow 2" at the awards show on Sunday, marking her first televised performance since the death of Migos' Takeoff earlier this month Cardi B stole the show at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The 30-year-old rap superstar made a surprise appearance alongside GloRilla to deliver the debut performance of their hit "Tomorrow 2," a remix of the 23-year-old rapper's single "Tomorrow," on the awards show, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. The televised performance marked Cardi...
Lil Nas X Receives His First Tattoo, Which Is Inspired by His Montero Album — See the New Ink!
Lil Nas X got his first tattoo while on a Long Live Montero tour stop in Barcelona, Spain, this week Lil Nas X has gotten his first tattoo! The "Old Town Road" singer, 23, shared a series of shots of himself getting some ink while on a Long Live Montero tour stop in Barcelona, Spain, earlier this week. "Juh got my first tattoo," Lil Nas X wrote in his caption alongside photos of the tattooing experience. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
Ryan Reynolds Admits He Hasn't Prepared Much for Baby No. 4: 'I Should Sweep or Something'
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together Ryan Reynolds already knows the drill when it comes to welcoming another baby. The Spirited star, 46, appears on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, airing Monday, where he opens up about preparing to welcome his fourth baby with wife Blake Lively. Already a dad to daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, Reynolds admits "not as much preparation" has gone into bringing another baby into the family. "How are you preparing for this new...
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of Daughter With Black Eye: 'You'll See This Shiner for a While'
"I was out with my oldest 4 yesterday and got that awful call that makes your heart sink," Hilaria Baldwin posted about daughter Marilú's incident with a metal table leg Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's daughter Marilú is one active toddler! On Sunday, Hilaria shared an image of the 20-month-old — whose real name is Maria Lucia Victoria — sporting a black eye after she collided with a table. "You'll see this shiner for a while (and hopefully less of a runny nose…ugh this time of year)," the mother of...
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Celebrate Monaco's National Day with Their Twins
"Happy National Day 🇲🇨," Princess Charlene wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of her twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 7, dressed for the occasion Monaco held its National Day over the weekend with every cause for celebration. For the first time in three years, following disruptions caused by both the COVID-19 pandemic and health concerns involving both Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, the principality's entire royal family, including all its extended members, were in attendance on Saturday. With royal sisters, in-laws and children, plus nieces, nephews and all their...
Pink Performs 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' in Honor of the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 AMAs
The singer said it was "an absolute honor" to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August Pink honored the late Olivia Newton-John with a touching tribute at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. During the show, the singer, 43, performed Newton-John's hit "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from Grease. As she sang in a champagne-colored gown with sparkle and feather detailing, iconic images of Newton-John — who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August — were shown on a...
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
Last year, Cyrus co-hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party with Pete Davidson Miley Cyrus is coming back to NBC to ring in the 2023 new year — and this time, she's bringing her godmother Dolly Parton along! On Monday, the network announced that Miley's New Year's Eve Party is returning to Miami for its second installment on Dec. 31 with Cyrus, 29, co-hosting alongside Parton, 76. Featuring a lineup of to-be-announced musical guests, fans can only hope the former Hannah Montana co-stars join together for a performance during the show, which is produced...
Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan
"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday. On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the...
Olivia Wilde Makes First Public Appearance Following Break from Harry Styles in Show-Stopping Gown
Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday the pair are "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together Olivia Wilde arrived at the 13th Governors Awards in style! On Saturday, the Don't Worry Darling director made her first public appearance at the ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles following her break from her relationship with Harry Styles, wearing a show-stopping gown. Posing for a photo on the red carpet, Wilde, 38, donned a layered tulle Erdem gown with a netted train from the Spring Summer 2023 collection....
Kelly Rowland Asks 2022 AMAs Crowd to 'Chill Out' After Chris Brown Win Elicits Boos
Chris Brown favorite male R&B artist at the 2022 American Music Awards, and presenter Kelly Rowland accepted on his behalf Chris Brown took home a win at the 2022 AMAs, prompting boos from the crowd and a declaration of support from presenter Kelly Rowland. The "Forever" singer, 33, beat out Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd to win favorite male R&B artist Sunday night, but was not present to accept his award. When Brown was announced as the winner of the category by Rowland, audible boos could be heard from the...
