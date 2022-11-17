Read full article on original website
Related
Why Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Would Sadly 'Slump on the Floor' When They Saw Her Wearing a Tiara
A regal evening meant disappointment for Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs. Caroline Perry, author of The Corgi and the Queen, tells PEOPLE that while researching her new picture book she discovered that the monarch's headwear sparked different reactions with her pets when she walked into their room at Buckingham Palace (yes, there was a room for the dogs!).
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Celebrate Monaco's National Day with Their Twins
"Happy National Day 🇲🇨," Princess Charlene wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of her twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 7, dressed for the occasion Monaco held its National Day over the weekend with every cause for celebration. For the first time in three years, following disruptions caused by both the COVID-19 pandemic and health concerns involving both Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, the principality's entire royal family, including all its extended members, were in attendance on Saturday. With royal sisters, in-laws and children, plus nieces, nephews and all their...
Kristen Bell Reveals Hilarious Reason Why Her Daughters Called Her a 'Huge Disappointment'
Kristen Bell's daughters mean business when it comes to their cookies. While appearing at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The People We Meet at the Wedding, the 42-year-old actress told ET that her daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, had a bone to pick with their mom when she left for the event.
Christina Hall Takes 3 Kids on Trip, Says Son Hudson Is There But 'Can't Be' Seen in Photos
Christina Hall announced last month that she would no longer share photos of son Hudson online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead Christina Hall is enjoying some time away with her three kids. On Sunday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a snap on her Instagram Story showing her and her three kids, son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 2, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead, as...
'The Crown' Films Rare Moment a Young Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Snuck Out on VE Day
Viola Prettejohn and Beau Gadsdon looked joyful as they imagined the end of World War II The Crown is turning back in time. While season 5 of the show just premiered, cameras are already rolling for season 6 of Netflix's hit drama inspired by the lives of the British royal family, most recently filming a little-known moment in history. Actresses Viola Prettejohn and Beau Gadsdon were pictured strolling down the Mall in London in character on Oct. 13 as a teenage Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. The pair seemed...
Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan
"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday. On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the...
Ryan Reynolds Admits He Hasn't Prepared Much for Baby No. 4: 'I Should Sweep or Something'
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together Ryan Reynolds already knows the drill when it comes to welcoming another baby. The Spirited star, 46, appears on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, airing Monday, where he opens up about preparing to welcome his fourth baby with wife Blake Lively. Already a dad to daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, Reynolds admits "not as much preparation" has gone into bringing another baby into the family. "How are you preparing for this new...
Blythe Danner Reveals Private Battle with the Same Cancer that Killed Her Husband Bruce Paltrow: 'I Feel Lucky to Be Alive'
The "Meet the Parents" actress and mom to Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she is in remission after a battle with oral cancer This year, the holidays will be a little sweeter for Blythe Danner, who is revealing for the first time that she is in remission after a years-long battle with oral cancer, the same disease that killed her beloved husband Bruce Paltrow in 2002. "Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer," says Danner, 79, who is mom to Gwyneth Paltrow,...
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas 'Shell-Shocked' After Winning DWTS Season 31: 'It Happened So Fast!'
The 18-year-old TikTok star and her partner received perfect scores on Monday night, capping a season of dancing excellence for the duo Charli D'Amelio and her Dancing with the Stars partner Mark Ballas showed smooth moves throughout this season — but right after being crowned champions Monday night, they were "shell-shocked." "Oh my gosh, it happened so fast!" Charli, 18, told reporters after the finale. "I couldn't even really comprehend what was going on, and then they put me in the air. I was like, 'What?' " And her...
See Taye Diggs Help a Bunch of Stellas Get Their Groove Back in New Dating Series
The four-night event begins Dec. 5 on Hulu Three women are ready to pack their bags, head to the Dominican Republic and tap back into their youth with the help of a younger man on the new dating show Back in the Groove. If that sounds familiar, the series takes it inspiration from Angela Bassett and Taye Diggs' 1998 rom-com How Stella Got Her Groove Back. The show's first trailer, exclusive to PEOPLE, shows Diggs revisiting his breakout role as host and love guru to the trio of single women in their 40s...
Spencer Grammer Shares What Happened When She Was Stabbed in 2020: 'Everybody Else Got It Wrong'
The actress opens up to PEOPLE about what really happened when she was slashed during a fight in New York City in 2020 The past two years have been hard for Rick & Morty actress Spencer Grammer, who has been dealing with the trauma of being stabbed through the hand after trying to break up a fight in New York City in 2020. It hasn't been just emotional trauma, either — it was also physical. "I had a severe hand injury," she says of the incident, noting that she...
People
King Charles Views Queen Elizabeth's Famous 21st Birthday Speech During South Africa State Visit
Delivered from South Africa, then-Princess Elizabeth said, "My whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service" Queen Elizabeth II was top of mind during the first state visit of King Charles III's reign. After giving South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a formal welcome to the U.K. followed by a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a private lunch. The royal couple then led President Ramaphosa around the Picture Gallery to view items from the Royal Collection relating...
Kate Middleton Sports Princess of Wales Brooch (Worn by Princess Diana!) for the First Time
Kate Middleton's latest accessory reflects her new royal rank. On Tuesday morning, the Princess of Wales, 40, accompanied her husband Prince William in welcoming South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the first meeting of his state visit to the U.K. The royal couple was the first to greet the world leader at London's Corinthia Hotel in their roles as next-in-line to the throne.
Tori Spelling Shares Holiday Card with Husband Dean McDermott and Their Kids: 'We're All Together'
Spelling shared her annual family holiday card, noting that this year's greeting was "extra special" Tori Spelling is spreading holiday cheer! On Monday, the actress and TV personality, 49, shared her holiday card that includes her husband Dean McDermott, 56, and all of their children. "It's my favorite time of year!" Spelling wrote in the caption. "And this year is extra special. We're ALL together! ❤️." Last year, McDermott was noticeably missing from the annual Spelling holiday card a few months after she hinted that she and her husband...
Jason Momoa Raves About Working with 'Wonderful' Child Actor Marlow Barkley: 'My Babies Are the Same Age'
Jason Momoa teamed up with 14-year-old Marlow Barkley for Netflix's Slumberland, based on the 1905 comic Little Nemo in Slumberland For his latest movie, Jason Momoa not only got to channel his inner kid — he got to work with one for the first time. The 43-year-old actor's new Netflix film Slumberland sees Momoa as Flip, an eccentric, horned outlaw who guides Nemo, played by 14-year-old Marlow Barkley, through a dreamworld. The movie is based on the turn-of-the-century comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland. And the Dune star said starring...
Peloton's Jess King Welcomes First Baby, Son Lucien, with Fiancée Sophia Urista: 'Blessed'
The fitness instructor announced her pregnancy in early May during one of her Peloton classes Jess King is officially a mom! The Peloton instructor, 37, and fiancée Sophia Urista welcomed their first baby together, son Lucien "Luz" Urista King, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post Monday. "Meet our LIGHT! Lucien Urista King aka Luz, born 11/16/22 at 4:23am. 7 lbs 9 oz. He's the happiest, sweetest, most delicious little boy. 😇," they began the sweet caption. "Thank you all for the love and...
King Charles Displays Poignant Photo of Prince George During Meeting with King Felipe of Spain
King Charles put out a picture from Prince George's christening day in 2013 King Charles III adds a personal touch to his home décor. The King, 74, welcomed King Felipe of Spain to Clarence House in London on Monday, where the monarchs were pictured laughing and chatting together. As seen in a photo released by Buckingham Palace, Charles had two sentimental family portraits displayed in the Morning Room where they met. As spotted in the background, a table on the left featured a black and white snap that looked...
People
356K+
Followers
59K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0