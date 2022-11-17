ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Is the energy bills support in the autumn statement generous enough?

By Miles Brignall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEoK3_0jEQNQuH00
Growing numbers of households are already falling behind with their energy bills, charities say.

The chancellor Jeremy Hunt made much of his compassionate credentials in today’s autumn statement, but the overwhelming majority of households will see their energy bills increase by £900 next year, adding to bills that charities have warned are already unaffordable.

The government’s energy price guarantee (EPG), which is capping typical energy bills at £2,500 until April, is being extended for another year. However at that time the cap will rise to £3,000 based on average usage. With energy prices forecast to remain high throughout next year, Hunt said the intervention would save the average household £500.

Without the continued government support, average bills would have been expected to rise to £3,740 a year, according to most analyst estimates. Average bills of £3,000 will be double what they were before the energy crisis took hold.

Hunt also announced an extra £900 for households on all means-tested benefits, £300 to pensioners, and £150 for people on disability benefit. There will also be an extra £1bn given to councils to help those “who might otherwise fall through the cracks”.

However, the announcement spells potential disaster for those whose income is just above the point at which they are entitled to benefits. For this winter, they along with everyone else have been given £400 through the energy bills support scheme, originally announced by the then chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Next winter, that payment won’t be repeated. When this is combined with the price cap increase, it will leave average households paying an extra £900 a year more to heat and light their homes – on top of higher mortgage costs and in the face of food inflation currently running as high as 17%.

Larger, more energy-consuming households, will be £1,500 a year worse off, suggesting Hunt may well be forced to intervene again this time next year.

Rebecca McDonald, at the anti-poverty charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said growing numbers of households are already falling behind with their energy bills, and “going without the essentials they need”.

“The use of one-off payments to help with the cost of living may mitigate some of the looming disaster, but those who narrowly don’t qualify will be hit hard. This winter and beyond is still going to be a frightening obstacle course just to afford the essentials,” she said.

Rocio Concha, the Which? director of policy and advocacy, said the additional support for the most financially vulnerable and extension of the energy price guarantee would bring some much-needed relief, but it may still not be enough.

“It’s not just those on the lowest incomes who will struggle to afford higher bills – for example, people on lower-middle incomes who miss out on extra support will need to find close to £1,000 extra to cover their energy costs,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’

In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
The Guardian

Julie Powell obituary

In the early 2000s, when blogging was new, writers dreamed of turning their online endeavours into media sensations. Julie Powell, who died aged 49 of cardiac arrest, was one of blogging’s earliest success stories. Started in August 2002, The Julie/Julia Project detailed her messy attempts to cook her way...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Guardian

Keen to welcome visitors but enraged by western coverage: how Qataris see the World Cup

The most controversial World Cup ever? Mohammad al-Kuwari dismisses 12 years of international cynicism and scrutiny with a shrug. “We don’t care that much,” the Qatari national says from his office among the luminescent skyscrapers of Doha’s palm-lined West Bay waterfront. “They say if you don’t have enemies you’re not successful. Every successful person has people jealous of them.”
The Guardian

Wales fans have rainbow-coloured hats confiscated before USA game in Qatar

The Football Association of Wales is investigating the circumstances around female supporters having rainbow-coloured bucket hats confiscated upon entry to the team’s Group B opener against USA. Some Wales fans reported being confronted by security for bringing the hats into the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium and others have had...
The Guardian

The Russians have gone. Now Kherson faces a relentless new enemy – winter

If it were not for the war, Ukrainian children would have crowded the squares, parks and streets thisweek to play in the first snow of winter. If one of the most brutal conflicts of the last 50 years hadn’t been raging, Kateryna Sliusarchuk, 71, a resident of Kherson, would have taken advantage of the cold to prepare pyrizhky, typical baked, boat-shaped Ukrainian buns with a variety of fillings, and enjoyed them with her grandchildren.
The Guardian

Letters: Jerry Lee Lewis obituary

I loved Jerry Lee Lewis’s rockers, but also his country weepies, such as How’s My Ex Treating You. It was thus disconcerting to hear from a friend how the star behaved at a press conference to launch a UK tour in the early 1970s. Lewis was taking questions...
The Guardian

The Guardian

507K+
Followers
116K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy