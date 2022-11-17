ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

LIBCON West pop culture convention coming to Glendale

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwXkp_0jEQNMcb00

The LIBCON West pop culture convention is returning to Glendale.

The one-day event, presented by Glendale Public Library, welcomes cosplayers and more than 50 vendors and exhibitors. LIBCON West goes from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at the Velma Teague Library, 7010 N. 58th Ave., and at adjacent Murphy Park.

Organizers encourage cosplaying, and all costumes should be age-appropriate for an audience including kids and teens.

Click here if you’re interested in volunteering at the event.

Email info@libconwest.org or visit libconwest.org for information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citysuntimes.com

Local gift shopping at The Thumb in Scottsdale

Enjoy holiday gift shopping at gas station/car wash, The Thumb in Scottsdale, which has a gift shop boutique featuring lots of adorable Christmas items and Arizona-specific merchandise. The Thumb is a beloved Scottsdale landmark that is best known for its award-winning barbecue, bakery, car wash and service, beautiful artisan gift...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Art and Wine Festival makes its way to Peoria for first time

Willcox Wine Country and Silver Lining Riding are combining to bring the award-winning Art and Wine festival to Peoria. This will be the first time that the event has been in Peoria. It will be held at the Centennial Plaza Park on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. “If...
PEORIA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Tuesday Night Pickleball is a hit at Jigsaw Health in Scottsdale

There’s still a chance to experience Tuesday Night Pickleball, a new, made-for-TV showcase that launched in the Valley in August and has received a remarkable response. The first two events were sold out with an additional 60,000 viewers watching online. There are two Tuesday Night Pickleball events remaining - Nov. 22 and Dec. 13. The events are open to the public and tickets are available for purchase online.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here are 5 Metro Phoenix tree lighting ceremonies to see

Christmas is right around the corner and several shopping centers across the Valley are celebrating with festive tree lighting ceremonies!. The District at Tempe Marketplace will officially kick off the holiday season on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the annual lighting of the 60-ft. Christmas tree. Join Tempe Marketplace for a festive celebration full of live shows and LED drum line performances, the first snowfall of the season, Christmas in Color installation and free photo ops with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and other snowy friends.
TEMPE, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Chill with cats at local café

November 2022 — La Gattara Cat Café & Boutique provides a safe, relaxing space where people can enjoy beverages and snacks in the presence of adorable, adoptable cats with the goal of finding forever homes for its adoptable cats. Alongside its mission to provide safe spaces for cats...
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Order Schnepf Farms pies for Thanksgiving by Nov. 21

Still need fresh pies for your Thanksgiving feast this week? Now is the time to pre-order your Schnepf Farms pies for Thanksgiving in Queen Creek, as they're busing baking them fresh for pick up this Wednesday, but orders must be completed by Monday, Nov. 21. Carrie Schnepf said they "are...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Banner MD Anderson expands cancer services in Northwest Valley

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center is expanding in the Northwest Valley and combining cancer services in a new location near Banner Boswell Medical Center. The new location will feature hematology, medical oncology and infusion services in one location. Banner MD Anderson has provided cancer care at Banner Boswell since 2014,...
SUN CITY, AZ
CBS News

Arizona town looks for solutions amid Western water crisis

Drive just North of Scottsdale, Arizona, and you'll find a loose grid of dirt roads known as the Rio Verde Foothills. It's home to around 2,000 families drawn to rustic desert beauty and the freedom of living outside the city limits, but the town is about to become a symbol of the West's growing water crisis.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly crash in Scottsdale prompts road closure

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection was closed following a deadly crash in the area of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road, not far from the Loop 101 freeway. A pickup truck ended up on its side and police say four people were transported to an area hospital. One person died.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake

Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Tree trimers dump mulch on Phoenix homeowner’s driveway after not being paid. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Phoenix homeowner didn’t want to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy