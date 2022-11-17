Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Woman-owned healthcare management firm to relocate and expand in Norfolk
A government healthcare management and technology consulting firm will invest $2.4 million to relocate and expand in the city of Norfolk. ARDX®, founded in 2006 by Dr. Angela D. Reddix, is an employee-owned and small disadvantaged business that provides customizable and efficient solutions focused on population health, payment reform and patient-centered care and outcomes for the nation’s evolving healthcare environment, according to a press release.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard opens state-of-the-art barge, new Micro Market
Two new facilities are now open at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in the hopes of improving the quality of life for sailors and civilians.
Tyrod Taylor Foundation Turkey Drive provides more than 300 meals in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Boxes of turkeys and bags filled with holiday groceries lined the parking lot at Darling Stadium in Hampton for the Tyrod Taylor Foundation Turkey Drive. Sherron Childress joined a team of volunteers to ensure Thanksgiving tables are full for more than 300 Hampton Roads families this year.
Mayflower Marathon Food Drive to serve more than 730,000 meals
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 730,000 meals will be served throughout Hampton Roads thanks to donations to the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive over the last few days. The annual food drive took place from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon at four locations: Pembroke Square in Virginia Beach, the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk, the Kroger at Coliseum Central in Hampton and the Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Tabb.
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
Navy makes quality of life upgrades for shipyard sailors
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Navy is making some modest but meaningful upgrades for sailors' quality of life at its shipyard. The improvements are coming as the Navy tries to learn from six suspected suicides among the USS George Washington crew in April and May, while their ship was under repair at Newport News Shipbuilding.
'Guilt should not be a part of this' | NSU professor weighs in on Virginia's newly proposed history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — The facts of history are both unbiased and objective. “History does not have favorites. It is what it is, if you’re accurate in your depiction," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Right now, the way educators teach our past is on the table for review. Last week,...
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces opening date
A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday. 44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in …. Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TWF7Vl. Road rage suspects wanted, assault in Outer Banks …
Season of giving comes as inflation expected to hike cost of Thanksgiving meal
NORFOLK, Va. — The season of giving is underway before the holidays in Hampton Roads. This weekend, several local organizations held food giveaways and others collected food and money to help families in need. For many people, the help comes at a good time, as families across the country...
Immediate impact: Procedure for Parkinson's patients at Sentara Norfolk is changing lives
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 20, 2021. Approximately 1 million Americans are living with Parkinson's disease, which is a neurodegenerative diagnosis that impacts your ability to move, according to the Parkinson's Foundation. For those who...
WAVY News 10
In the kitchen: Ultimate ‘Southern’ stuffing
PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Mark Green and Mixologist Shani Yourman make stuffing for National Stuffing Day and pair it with a holiday cocktail. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.
getnews.info
Master Certified Virginia Beach Home Inspector Shares 2022 Checklist For DIY Inspections
This Master Certified home inspector in Virginia Beach, VA shares his checklist for home inspections to ensure one is doing everything they can to ensure the home one wants to buy is sound and truly of value. When searching for a Virginia Beach home inspector, it’s pertinent that one does...
WAVY News 10
Hampton School District receives funding for school security
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton City School District has received over $247,000 in state funding for school security equipment. The state of Virginia awarded over $12 million in school security grants to 431 Virginia schools in 90 school divisions. The funding will be used to expand security measures for students and staff.
NSU graduates to hear from Missy Elliott in commencement address
NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly 400 students will graduate this December from Norfolk State University. A Hampton Roads native with celebrity status will be their commencement speaker. Missy Elliott will return to the 757 for the graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10, which will be in Joseph G....
Hampton University gives students $25 gas cards for Thanksgiving travel
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University students are getting a little help with gas money this Thanksgiving. According to a release from the university, 400 students received $25 gas cards to help with their holiday travel. University leaders, along with President Darrell K. Williams, handed out the gift cards Friday...
Tyrod Taylor Foundation gives out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals in Hampton
Food insecurity affects 170,000 Hampton Roads residents, and Monday the Tyrod Taylor Foundation gave away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
Snow Globe Spectacular returns to Town Center in Virginia Beach
Town Center in Virginia Beach is bringing spreading the holiday cheer with their Snow Globe Spectacular.
Portsmouth police, churches partner to deliver Thanksgiving meals
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is on a mission to make sure every family is fed this Thanksgiving. Officers teamed up with several churches Monday morning to hand out turkeys to families in the Portsmouth community. The giveaway was part of the police department's Faiths Behind the...
Got some toys? Z104, Shaggy seek donations for 'Stuff The Bus' drive.
NORFOLK, Va. — Radio station Z104 and Hampton Roads icon Shaggy are looking to "Stuff The Bus" with Christmas toys for kids in need across the 757. The toy drive will take place from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2 at a different Walmart location each day. Event organizers are asking people to bring an unwrapped toy to "give kids in need an amazing Christmas."
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
