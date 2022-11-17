VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 730,000 meals will be served throughout Hampton Roads thanks to donations to the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive over the last few days. The annual food drive took place from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon at four locations: Pembroke Square in Virginia Beach, the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk, the Kroger at Coliseum Central in Hampton and the Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Tabb.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO