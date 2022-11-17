ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Augusta Free Press

Woman-owned healthcare management firm to relocate and expand in Norfolk

A government healthcare management and technology consulting firm will invest $2.4 million to relocate and expand in the city of Norfolk. ARDX®, founded in 2006 by Dr. Angela D. Reddix, is an employee-owned and small disadvantaged business that provides customizable and efficient solutions focused on population health, payment reform and patient-centered care and outcomes for the nation’s evolving healthcare environment, according to a press release.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Mayflower Marathon Food Drive to serve more than 730,000 meals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 730,000 meals will be served throughout Hampton Roads thanks to donations to the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive over the last few days. The annual food drive took place from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon at four locations: Pembroke Square in Virginia Beach, the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk, the Kroger at Coliseum Central in Hampton and the Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Tabb.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Navy makes quality of life upgrades for shipyard sailors

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Navy is making some modest but meaningful upgrades for sailors' quality of life at its shipyard. The improvements are coming as the Navy tries to learn from six suspected suicides among the USS George Washington crew in April and May, while their ship was under repair at Newport News Shipbuilding.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces opening date

A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday. 44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in …. Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TWF7Vl. Road rage suspects wanted, assault in Outer Banks …
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

In the kitchen: Ultimate ‘Southern’ stuffing

PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Mark Green and Mixologist Shani Yourman make stuffing for National Stuffing Day and pair it with a holiday cocktail. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton School District receives funding for school security

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton City School District has received over $247,000 in state funding for school security equipment. The state of Virginia awarded over $12 million in school security grants to 431 Virginia schools in 90 school divisions. The funding will be used to expand security measures for students and staff.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Got some toys? Z104, Shaggy seek donations for 'Stuff The Bus' drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — Radio station Z104 and Hampton Roads icon Shaggy are looking to "Stuff The Bus" with Christmas toys for kids in need across the 757. The toy drive will take place from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2 at a different Walmart location each day. Event organizers are asking people to bring an unwrapped toy to "give kids in need an amazing Christmas."
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

