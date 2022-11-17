ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

WJAC TV

FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Try your luck at Luck of the Draw: New antique store opens in Johnstown

A new and exciting store is opening in Johnstown this week. 'Luck of the Draw' is an antique and rare collectibles store owned by Nicole Gorzelsky. What started out as a hobby has ultimately turned into a lifestyle for Gorzelsky. After years of yard sales, auctions, and flea markets, she accumulated a vast collection of items that she decided to turn into a business venture.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Teas & Tutus with the Johnstown Concert Ballet

The Johnstown Concert Ballet held their annual teas and tutus event on Saturday at the Westmont Presbyterian church. The event featured light refreshments, activities, a photoshoot with the nutcracker and mouse king and a fun dance with the Johnstown Concert Ballet ballerinas. The purpose of Teas and Tutus is to...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation

(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations

The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Northern Cambria wins first District 6 football crown

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — Northern Cambria was picked to be near the bottom of the table at the start of the season. They ended the season at the top of the mountain. The second-seeded Colts defeated top-seeded Penns Manor 12-6 in the District 6 Class 1A championship game to win their first district football title in school history.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
Travel Maven

The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike

If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
BREEZEWOOD, PA

