Lawyers: Estate of late Johnstown man reaches $8.2M settlement with police, prosecutors
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Lawyers for the estate of Kevin Siehl announced an $8.2 million settlement with Johnstown Police, the Cambria County District Attorney's office and state police in his wrongful conviction lawsuit. Siehl was accused of killing his wife in 1991 but later won release from prison after...
FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
Trial date set for Somerset Co. inmate accused of killing corrections officer, DA confirms
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — According to acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar, a trial date has been tentatively set for the case of a Somerset County inmate accused of attacking and killing a corrections officer in 2018. Paul Kendrick, now age 27, is accused of attacking 61-year-old...
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Try your luck at Luck of the Draw: New antique store opens in Johnstown
A new and exciting store is opening in Johnstown this week. 'Luck of the Draw' is an antique and rare collectibles store owned by Nicole Gorzelsky. What started out as a hobby has ultimately turned into a lifestyle for Gorzelsky. After years of yard sales, auctions, and flea markets, she accumulated a vast collection of items that she decided to turn into a business venture.
Coroner's office to keep searching for family of elderly couple killed in East Huntingdon fire
Smoke still rose Sunday from the burned remains of a home that sits on about 13 acres of farmland in East Huntingdon, two days after an elderly couple was killed in a fire there. Members of the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office have been working with state troopers and sheriff’s deputies...
Teas & Tutus with the Johnstown Concert Ballet
The Johnstown Concert Ballet held their annual teas and tutus event on Saturday at the Westmont Presbyterian church. The event featured light refreshments, activities, a photoshoot with the nutcracker and mouse king and a fun dance with the Johnstown Concert Ballet ballerinas. The purpose of Teas and Tutus is to...
Preparing for the unknown: An inside look at how PennDOT monitors winter weather, roadways
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Last week's snowstorm was a reminder of how dangerous roadways can be with winter conditions. PennDOT’s statewide monitoring system for many highways helps in preparing for and dealing with storm conditions, but officials are again warning motorists that sometimes the safest option is to simply stay off the roads.
Barn fire in Bedford County under investigation
(WJAC) — A fire marshal has been called in to investigate a barn blaze in Bedford County. It happened at Dry Hill Road and Mill Street in Woodbury Township around 4:00 p.m. Crews from Bedford and Blair County were all called in to assist. There was extensive damage reported.
Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Pennsylvania drug bust: report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
Two birds, one stone: getting your COVID-19 bivalent booster and flu shot at the same time
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two birds, one stone. Health experts say you can get your new COVID-19 bivalent booster and seasonal flu shot at the same time. Between COVID-19 and the flu, officials are warning of a winter "twindemic" and are urging you to protect yourself from both illnesses.
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
Sheriffs pick up Homestead man charged in fatal West Mifflin stabbing
A Homestead man accused of fatally stabbing a 65-year-old man on Tuesday in West Mifflin was picked up Thursday. Robert Anger, 19, is responsible for the stabbing, according to Allegheny County Police. County police have charged Anger with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and burglary. West Mifflin Police responded to...
NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations
The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
Northern Cambria wins first District 6 football crown
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — Northern Cambria was picked to be near the bottom of the table at the start of the season. They ended the season at the top of the mountain. The second-seeded Colts defeated top-seeded Penns Manor 12-6 in the District 6 Class 1A championship game to win their first district football title in school history.
The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike
If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
