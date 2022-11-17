ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, VA

Icy roads could have led to fatal Tazewell Co. crash, VSP reports

By Murry Lee
 5 days ago

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a person died in a three-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.

According to a release from the agency, the crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401.

School district denies some locker room assault rumors in letter to Daniel Boone parents, sheriff’s office investigating

The VSP reports that the crash occurred when a pickup truck and an SUV collided. The driver of the truck reportedly got out of the vehicle after the initial crash. At that time, police report that a third vehicle hit the pickup and its driver.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the VSP had confirmed one fatality in the crash. The release did not specify which person was killed, and no identities have been released.

“Icy road conditions are being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash,” the release states.

Both the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Richlands Police Department posted warnings on social media, cautioning drivers. At 7:19 a.m., the sheriff’s office warned drivers that black ice was “covering the roads from Tazewell to Bluefield” and that numerous accidents had been reported on U.S. 460.

Tazewell County Public Schools were closed Thursday due to weather, the school system said in a post .

The crash is still under investigation.

WJHL

WJHL

