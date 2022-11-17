Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDM-TV
New restaurant serving up second chances
BEAUMONT — A new restaurant about to open in Beaumont is serving up more than food. Rex's Chicken is offering employment opportunities to people who've had brushes with the law. Skylar Williams reports, the staff says it's a chance to help people turn their lives around and contribute.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Classic Chevrolet during Warm Winter Wishes blanket drive
BEAUMONT — Classic Chevrolet is accepting blanket donations for Compassion Hospice. Compassion Hospice is hosting the third annual Warm Winter Wishes blanket drive now through December 9th. The goal of this drive is to provide new blankets to those in need during the cold winter season. Store bought or homemade blankets are welcome and appreciated.
KFDM-TV
Flipping the switch to a popular Christmas light display at the Jasper County Courthouse
JASPER — Mike Lout/KJAS - Local business leader Tressy Morgan and her team did the honors on Saturday and turned on the lights at the Jasper County Courthouse officially signaling Christmas. Morgan, who is one the owners of Hamburger Depot, took on the project last year and has been...
KFDM-TV
Residents respond to death of 13 year-old Beaumont girl
BEAUMONT — A fourteen year old driver is now facing a second degree felony manslaughter charge.. After a thirteen year old girl was killed in a stolen car crash early sunday morning in beaumont.. The male driver and four other juveniles were in a stolen Hyundai out of Nederland.
KFDM-TV
UTILITY ALERT: Water outage could impact some Port Arthur residents for 8-10 hours
PORT ARTHUR — City of Port Arthur - Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break in the 2900 block of 19th Street. Residents and businesses may experience low pressure to no water from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue to Florida Avenue. Restoration of service may take from 8 to 10 hours.
KFDM-TV
Motorcycle driver dies at hospital after collision with truck in Groves
GROVES — A motorcycle driver has died at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital following a collision in Groves. The motorcycle and an 18 wheeler collided at about 2 p.m. Sunday at FM 366 and 39th Street in Groves. Detective Chris Robin with the Groves Police Department tells KFDM/Fox 4 the...
KFDM-TV
Crews restore water service after driver hits hydrant
PORT ARTHUR — A Port Arthur water utility crew has restored water service after a driver ran into a fire hydrant Saturday morning in the 600 block of West Thomas. The impact knocked down the hydrant and broke the water main, cutting or reducing the water supply to that area.
KFDM-TV
Residents respond to death of 13-year-old girl in stolen car crash as driver faces charges
BEAUMONT — A 14-year-old driver will face a 2nd degree Manslaughter charge in a stolen car crash that killed a 13-year-old passenger. Three other juveniles from Beaumont were also in the car. Police say they could also face charges linked to the stolen vehicle. The male driver and the...
Comments / 0