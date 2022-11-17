ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

New restaurant serving up second chances

BEAUMONT — A new restaurant about to open in Beaumont is serving up more than food. Rex's Chicken is offering employment opportunities to people who've had brushes with the law. Skylar Williams reports, the staff says it's a chance to help people turn their lives around and contribute.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Classic Chevrolet during Warm Winter Wishes blanket drive

BEAUMONT — Classic Chevrolet is accepting blanket donations for Compassion Hospice. Compassion Hospice is hosting the third annual Warm Winter Wishes blanket drive now through December 9th. The goal of this drive is to provide new blankets to those in need during the cold winter season. Store bought or homemade blankets are welcome and appreciated.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Residents respond to death of 13 year-old Beaumont girl

BEAUMONT — A fourteen year old driver is now facing a second degree felony manslaughter charge.. After a thirteen year old girl was killed in a stolen car crash early sunday morning in beaumont.. The male driver and four other juveniles were in a stolen Hyundai out of Nederland.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Crews restore water service after driver hits hydrant

PORT ARTHUR — A Port Arthur water utility crew has restored water service after a driver ran into a fire hydrant Saturday morning in the 600 block of West Thomas. The impact knocked down the hydrant and broke the water main, cutting or reducing the water supply to that area.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

