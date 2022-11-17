Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Elderly woman burned in 1 of 5 fires over weekend in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An elderly woman was flown to a burn center in Lubbock after a flash fire occurred while she was cooking on Saturday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department said that was one of five fires it responded to over the weekend. AFD said it responded to...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo firefighter injured battling early morning house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo firefighter was injured battling an early morning house fire. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at 3113 N. Cleveland Street, they found a fire in the attic and flames coming out of the easement. Firefighters forced their way into...
abc7amarillo.com
Significant snowfall could impact holiday travel in the Southern Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The chance for an impactful winter storm is looking more likely to wrap up the work week for a portion of the Southern Plains just after Thanksgiving. This system is something that will need to be closely monitored as it could cause some travel impacts for any holiday travelers.
abc7amarillo.com
Groom ISD canceling classes Tuesday 'due to excessive illness'
GROOM, Texas — Students in Groom ISD will have an extended Thanksgiving break. Groom ISD is canceling classes Tuesday "due to excessive illness." Superintendent Jay Lamb told ABC 7 that 42 out of the 150 students are out sick with flu and strep. The school district was already scheduled...
abc7amarillo.com
Panhandle Gives fundraising efforts get underway
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Area Foundation kicked off the Panhandle Gives to help raise funds for area nonprofits. The goal each year through online donations is to help nonprofits overcome a funding shortfall to improve the quality of life for the region. One nonprofit is partnering for...
abc7amarillo.com
West Texas A&M fires football coach Hunter Hughes after six seasons
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — West Texas A&M is looking for a new head football coach. The university announced Monday that it fired Hunter Hughes after six seasons which included an overall record of 32-29, including 18-22 in the Lone Star Conference. The Buffaloes finished 5-6 this season. “I am...
Comments / 0