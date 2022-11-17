Read full article on original website
Brian Canfield
4d ago
The government in Minnesota has been over taxing the target type customer and redistributing those dollars to the Walmart type customer. What did you think was going to happen?
Reply
4
Related
No more Izzy's: The Minnesota-based ice cream company closes down their business
Izzy’s ice cream, a longtime staple for sweet-toothed Minnesotans, has decided to fully go out of business according to the Star Tribune. In the end, the owners couldn’t continue the business just on grocery and restaurant business.
Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights
MINNEAPOLIS — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn't get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed.Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of iron ore around 2025. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said Thursday that his company needs the rights from the Mesabi Metallics project to keep the operation going, the Star Tribune reported.The state of Minnesota terminated Mesabi Metallics' mineral rights after the company missed the deadline for a $200 million down payment to finish the taconite plant...
Argo AI Folded After a Lifeline From Amazon Never Arrived: Report
GettyNot even Jeff Bezos could save the self-driving car company.
Choosing a Mattress? Now That the Venture-Capital-Charged Marketing Hype Is Over, It's Time to Focus on Quality, Value, and Sleep.
With Leesa, the difference is in the mattress, not the marketing — so you sleep better.
Kansas pension investment advisers caution against aggressive legislative rebuttal to ESG activists
Kansas Public Employee Retirement System's board prepares for debate in 2023 Legislature about environmental activism and China's role in global economy. The post Kansas pension investment advisers caution against aggressive legislative rebuttal to ESG activists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 2