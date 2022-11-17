ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Christie’s withdraws T. rex skeleton from auction days before sale

(CNN) — Christie’s has withdrawn a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton from sale, with just days to go until the historic auction, after a paleontologist said the fossil largely comprises copyrighted replica bones from another specimen. In a statement provided to CNN on Monday, the British auction house said the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy