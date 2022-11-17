Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
wlen.com
Kiwanis Trail Tecumseh Connection Completed
Tecumseh, MI – The Kiwanis Trail Connection, in Tecumseh, is now officially open for use. This final stretch of pavement connects the two largest cities in Lenawee County…Adrian and Tecumseh… together via a walking and biking path. WLEN News talked to Adrian Mayor Angie Heath, who gave...
presspublications.com
Clark family plans Hometown Family Christmas concerts
The Clark family will be ringing in the holiday season by sharing songs, stories and their love of all things Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Monclova Community Church on the grounds of the Wolcott Heritage Society in Maumee.
wlen.com
Jackson Police to Offer “Vacation Watch Program” this Holiday Season
Jackson, MI – The City of Jackson is implementing a ‘vacation watch program’ through their police department this holiday season. By submitting a form through the City website, residents inform the department about when they will be away so patrol officers keep an extra eye on their home.
13abc.com
LC4 hosts adoption special to support Toys for Tots
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Canine Care and Control is hosting an adoption special to help support Toys for Tots starting on Nov. 20 through Nov. 30. The adoption special will waive the fee to adopt dogs and puppies from the Canine Care and Control with a donation of a new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program.
wlen.com
Kiwanis Club of Adrian, Alpha Koney Island, Adrian Public Schools to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals
Adrian, MI – The Kiwanis Club of Adrian, Alpha Koney Island, and Adrian Public Schools are teaming up again to offer a free Thanksgiving meal this Thursday. Thanks to the generosity of volunteers from Alpha Koney Island, and the Kiwanis Club of Adrian, the free dinner is available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for eat-in at the former Drager Middle School, located on East Church Street in Adrian. Anyone who may be spending Thanksgiving alone is welcome.
wlen.com
Displaced Riverview Terrace Apartment Residents Dealt with Internet Issues at Adrian Inn
Adrian, MI – Displaced Riverview Terrace Apartment residents had been without internet over a 12 day period at the Adrian Inn, until Monday afternoon. The Inn, which was purchased by the City of Adrian this year and has since been leased to Housing Help of Lenawee, is where the 100-plus residents have been placed.
Northville couple to be honored with memorial service
Monday night, family members and first responders are planning to gather at the site of the crash to remember the lives of Kadry and Salamen.
wlen.com
Rice & Barley, Cotton Brewing Company, to Close
Adrian, MI – A downtown Adrian restaurant, and brewery, has announced that this week will be their last. Rice & Barley Taphouse posted the announcement on their social media page earlier this week that the current economic environment has proven to be too difficult to operate a restaurant and brewery.
Pemberville to receive $1.5 million construction grant; bridge to close until 2025
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated construction story that aired on Nov. 18, 2022. Pemberville mayor Carol Bailey announced in a Facebook post Friday that the Village of Pemberville received a grant to replace the Bridge Street bridge. Mayor Bailey said the village...
13abc.com
One unit demolished, three other with heavy smoke following fire in Holland
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A row of local businesses went up in flames Sunday night in Holland. The initial call came in around 7:20 p.m. for the commercial structure fire on Angola Road just past South McCord Road. The Springfield Township Fire Department was quickly on scene as its building...
thevillagereporter.com
House Fire Claims All Belongings Of Area Family
MCDOUGLE FAMILY … This lovely family lost their home in a house fire on November 4, 2022. From left to right are Mason, Caleb, dad Don holding baby Silas, and mom Heather holding Jordyn. (PHOTO PROVIDED) “Oh no! How can we help?” is the automatic reaction of friends and...
fox2detroit.com
Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
Peek inside an Ann Arbor penthouse loft with a view of Michigan Stadium
ANN ARBOR, MI – A two-story loft at the edge of Ann Arbor’s Old West side is on the market, offering panoramic views of downtown and Michigan Stadium for just shy of $1.3 million. Unit 514 at Liberty Lofts brings modern appointments to complement a former auto factory’s...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon McDonald’s Celebrates Grand Re-Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … The Wauseon McDonalds held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand re-opening of their newly built store. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon McDonald’s, located at 1375 North Shoop Avenue, has re-opened. After closing down in early August,...
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
Allen Park firefighters rescue 21 puppies from basement of burning home
The Allen Park Fire Department rescued more than a dozen puppies from the basement of a burning home overnight.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Freshwater jellyfish in our lakes; pizza vending machine closes
I spent the summer exploring Washtenaw County lakes with a new kayak. It was great fun, but what I didn’t know is that there are jellyfish floating just beneath the surface of some of the inland lakes. I had only heard about jellyfish in the ocean. I’ve always been...
TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
WILX-TV
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that had its throat slit is expected to make a full recovery. According to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, Mid-Michigan has seen an increase in violent crimes against animals. The shelter said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office contacted them to investigate a complaint that involved someone attempting to kill their dog by slitting its throat.
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Serve Thanksgiving Dinner At Department Of Aging
SERVING DINNER … Getting the opportunity to serve Williams County residents at a meal, always puts a smile on Commissioner Lew Hilkert’s face. After putting meals in front of these two ladies and greeting them, he wished them a Happy Thanksgiving and told them to be sure to enjoy their meal at the Department of Aging Thanksgiving Dinner held on November 17, 2022. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF)
