Sand Creek, MI

wlen.com

Kiwanis Trail Tecumseh Connection Completed

Tecumseh, MI – The Kiwanis Trail Connection, in Tecumseh, is now officially open for use. This final stretch of pavement connects the two largest cities in Lenawee County…Adrian and Tecumseh… together via a walking and biking path. WLEN News talked to Adrian Mayor Angie Heath, who gave...
TECUMSEH, MI
presspublications.com

Clark family plans Hometown Family Christmas concerts

The Clark family will be ringing in the holiday season by sharing songs, stories and their love of all things Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Monclova Community Church on the grounds of the Wolcott Heritage Society in Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

LC4 hosts adoption special to support Toys for Tots

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Canine Care and Control is hosting an adoption special to help support Toys for Tots starting on Nov. 20 through Nov. 30. The adoption special will waive the fee to adopt dogs and puppies from the Canine Care and Control with a donation of a new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Kiwanis Club of Adrian, Alpha Koney Island, Adrian Public Schools to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals

Adrian, MI – The Kiwanis Club of Adrian, Alpha Koney Island, and Adrian Public Schools are teaming up again to offer a free Thanksgiving meal this Thursday. Thanks to the generosity of volunteers from Alpha Koney Island, and the Kiwanis Club of Adrian, the free dinner is available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for eat-in at the former Drager Middle School, located on East Church Street in Adrian. Anyone who may be spending Thanksgiving alone is welcome.
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

Rice & Barley, Cotton Brewing Company, to Close

Adrian, MI – A downtown Adrian restaurant, and brewery, has announced that this week will be their last. Rice & Barley Taphouse posted the announcement on their social media page earlier this week that the current economic environment has proven to be too difficult to operate a restaurant and brewery.
ADRIAN, MI
thevillagereporter.com

House Fire Claims All Belongings Of Area Family

MCDOUGLE FAMILY … This lovely family lost their home in a house fire on November 4, 2022. From left to right are Mason, Caleb, dad Don holding baby Silas, and mom Heather holding Jordyn. (PHOTO PROVIDED) “Oh no! How can we help?” is the automatic reaction of friends and...
HOLGATE, OH
fox2detroit.com

Public urination problems causing angst in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's something you don't want to see - peeing in public. It’s a big problem in Downtown Ann Arbor according to just about everybody we talked to - from students, to elder residents, and city officials. "I think it’s really disrespectful," said one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon McDonald’s Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

RIBBON CUTTING … The Wauseon McDonalds held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand re-opening of their newly built store. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon McDonald’s, located at 1375 North Shoop Avenue, has re-opened. After closing down in early August,...
WAUSEON, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that had its throat slit is expected to make a full recovery. According to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, Mid-Michigan has seen an increase in violent crimes against animals. The shelter said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office contacted them to investigate a complaint that involved someone attempting to kill their dog by slitting its throat.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Serve Thanksgiving Dinner At Department Of Aging

SERVING DINNER … Getting the opportunity to serve Williams County residents at a meal, always puts a smile on Commissioner Lew Hilkert’s face. After putting meals in front of these two ladies and greeting them, he wished them a Happy Thanksgiving and told them to be sure to enjoy their meal at the Department of Aging Thanksgiving Dinner held on November 17, 2022. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF)

