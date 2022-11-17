Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for meth, more in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Fifty-year-old Kimberly Ann Baartman and 25-year-old Alex Bradley McIlvenna were wanted on separate warrants and residing at 805-32 First Ave. E. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
WNAX: Man pleads ‘not guilty’ in Yankton murder case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX, a man accused of killing a Yankton woman has pled not guilty. WNAX says Trevor Harrison pled not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and another felony count in connection to 26-year-old Jade Rembold’s death on Nov. 6.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man charged for kidnapping & threatening roommate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges for threatening his roommate in central Sioux Falls. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department report, on Nov. 17, around 11:20 p.m., a suspect grew upset with his roommate and threatened him with a knife. The suspect then forced his roommate to leave the apartment and, again, threatened him with a knife. The suspect then left to go to the store, and the victim called the police.
KELOLAND TV
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
kscj.com
YANKTON MURDER SUSPECT MAY FACE DEATH PENALTY
THE MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN EARLIER THIS MONTH MADE A COURT APPEARANCE TODAY (MONDAY) AND ENTERED A PLEA. TREVOR WAYNE HARRISON PLED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES OF FIRST- AND SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, FIRST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER, AND OTHER FELONY COUNTS IN CONNECTION TO THE NOVEMBER SIXTH DEATH OF 26 YEAR OLD JADE REMBOLD.
kelo.com
Local drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A local drug ring leader has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. 49-year-old Christopher Daniels of Trent, was sentenced Monday for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and money laundering. Starting on an unknown date through December of last year, Daniels, along...
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
nwestiowa.com
Two charged following stabbing in George
GEORGE—Two people have been charged following the investigation of a report of a stabbing Sunday morning, Oct. 30, in George. A juvenile has been arrested on a charge of willful injury while the man he allegedly stabbed faces numerous charges. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and documents...
101.9 KELO-FM
Woman wanted for aggravated assault
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There is a wanted woman on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help. Authorities are looking for Abigail Garneaux. Garneaux is wanted for aggravated assault. She is 36 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 160 pounds. If you have...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
kelo.com
Artwork at Empire Mall depicts number of drivers injured in distracted driving crashes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new sculpture at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is focused on encouraging drivers to put their cell phones down while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones in 250 small coffins. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that represents the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork will remain at the Empire Mall for nine weeks and then will travel to various events statewide.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota woman charged with vehicular homicide for deadly July crash
CLAY COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — A South Dakota woman has been charged for a crash that killed a woman. According to court documents, Joyce Hawley, 59, of Burbank, South Dakota, was charged with vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance-methamphetamine through a grand jury out of Clay County on November 10.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a woman died Monday night after she was struck by a car while crossing the street near East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue in Sioux Falls. Authorities say the accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The woman was...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on charge of assault
SIBLEY—A 23-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Javier Jimenez Lopez stemmed from witnesses saying he “was intoxicated and acting crazy” at his residence at 504 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Arrests Made; More Information Released About George Stabbing
George, Iowa — We now have a little more information on the stabbing that occurred in George about three weeks ago, and it’s an unusual situation. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has just released information about the incident. They say on October 30th, they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George for the report of a person that had been stabbed.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested for OWI in NCC parking lot
SHELDON—An 18-year-old Salem resident was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Tyler Jo Simon stemmed from a report of underage drinking at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Charges filed in Aberdeen missing man’s case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are now charged in case involving a missing man in Aberdeen. According to court documents, Joshua Ortley is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Kyle Three Legs is charged with aiding Ortley in kidnapping. Ortley was located in Sioux Falls on Monday,...
beckersspine.com
Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant
Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
KELOLAND TV
Back behind bars; pursuit in SF; reward leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go. A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars. A man wanted for...
