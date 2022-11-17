Read full article on original website
The Walking Dead: The Final Fate of Each Character
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Rest in peace, The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and innumerable deaths, Sunday night's Walking Dead series finale marked the end of the AMC zombie drama — and as hinted by the "Rest in Peace" title, not everyone made it out alive. Things looked grim for the survivors after the show's penultimate episode ended on a major cliffhanger, which saw the heroes trapped between zombie masses and Governor Pamela Milton's (Laila Robins) army as a walker horde flooded inside the Commonwealth's walls. For some, the finale was fatal.
Rick Grimes Returns in The Walking Dead Series Finale
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Sunday's final episode of The Walking Dead ends with an answer to the question plaguing fans for years: does Rick Grimes return? At San Diego Comic-Con in July, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira announced they would reunite for the Rick & Michonne spin-off coming to AMC in 2023. Originally planned as a Rick movie trilogy, the new series will reveal what happened to Rick after he was taken away aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After." It will also answer what became of Michonne, whose exit in the Season 10 episode "What We Become" saw her heading north in search of Rick.
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
The Walking Dead Director Explains Rosita Shocker (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Here lies the final victim of The Walking Dead. Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale not only laid to rest the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons, but bid farewell to one of the show's main characters: Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos). Introduced in the Season 4 episode "Inmates" in 2014, the trio of Rosita, Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) is down to one. The final episode revealed Rosita had been bit by a walker, only to have her slowly succumb to the fatal bite before peacefully passing on as the last death on The Walking Dead.
The Walking Dead Spinoff First Look: Daryl Dixon in France
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. A new show in a new country means a new style for Daryl Dixon. AMC has revealed the first look at Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which finds the crossbow-wielding survivor overseas in Paris, France. After a goodbye with Melissa McBride's Carol, Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale of The Walking Dead ended on Reedus' Daryl riding off into the walker apocalypse frontier to look for Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes. Below, say "bonjour" to first-look images from the Daryl Dixon spin-off.
Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death
Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
Mark Twitchell, The ‘Dexter Killer’ Whose Obsession With The TV Show Led Him To Murder
In October 2008, Canadian filmmaker Mark Twitchell lured 38-year-old Johnny Altinger to his garage and murdered him — after being allegedly inspired by the TV show "Dexter." From the outside, Mark Twitchell seemed perfectly normal. The 29-year-old Canadian had a wife and a young daughter, and aspirations of becoming a filmmaker. But Twitchell also had an urge to kill.
RUMOR: New ‘Deadpool 3’ Casting Call Hints at Villain
Deadpool 3 shot up to everyone’s must-watch list the moment it was revealed that they were including Hugh Jackman in the cast. The actor may have said farewell to the character of Wolverine in Logan, but he finally gets the chance to unite with Ryan Reynolds. It also is fitting given his way of destroying the fourth wall and ongoing jokes about Jackman throughout his first two entries.
The Walking Dead series finale burning questions answered
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. When it comes to The Walking Dead series finale, we've already examined every single frame and audio cue of that surprise Rick and Michonne return. We also spoke to Chandler Riggs about his secret onscreen cameo, and chatted with Christian Serratos about Rosita's heartbreaking fate.
The Walking Dead Series Finale Recap: Rest in Peace
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." In The Walking Dead Season 5 episode "Them," Rick Grimes tells the survivors a story about his grandfather in World War II: "He said he was dead the minute he stepped into enemy territory. Every day he woke up and told himself, 'Rest in peace. Now get up and go to war.' And then, after a few years of pretending he was dead, he made it out alive. That's the trick of it, I think. We do what we need to do, and then we get to live. I know we'll be okay. Because this is how we survive. We tell ourselves that we are the walking dead."
Fall Guys Season 3 Update Adds SpongeBob and Skyrim, Patch Notes Revealed
A new Fall Guys season is underway with Season 3 live now alongside some unique crossovers with big names like SpongeBob SquarePants and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The season is underwater themed which explains why SpongeBob is part of this season's crossover, and Skyrim is presumably just here because who wouldn't want a Skyrim crossover? Patch notes for the update were released, too, to detail everything that's new this season in terms of new rounds to play and other changes.
Maggie and Negan Return in The Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser Trailer
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Maggie and Negan take Manhattan in the first teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City. Sunday's series finale of The Walking Dead, titled "Rest in Peace," laid to rest the vendetta between enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who finally apologized for killing her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun). But all was not forgiven. Maggie freed herself from her hurt and her hatred, telling Negan they would never be friends. "When I look at you, all I see is that bat coming down on his head," Maggie said. "So I can't forgive you."
The Walking Dead Finale Sets up Maggie and Negan's Spinoff
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Si vis pacem, para bellum: "If you want peace, prepare for war." Sunday night's series finale of The Walking Dead, titled "Rest in Peace," saw enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) do just that. As the survivors fought to take back the Commonwealth from Governor Pamela Milton's (Laila Robins) army and an invading walker horde, and with General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) leading the revolt, Maggie and Negan splintered from the group to assassinate the child-shooting politician. Using an army rifle, Maggie planned to pull the trigger on Governor Milton and avenge the gunned-down — but still alive — Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
Fan-Favorite Netflix Horror Series Returns to Streaming After Surprise Removal
One of Netflix's earliest originals, Hemlock Grove, was removed from the streaming platform entirely last month, with Deadline confirming today that FilmRise has struck a deal to bring the project back to their streaming platforms. The removal came as a major surprise to audiences, given that it marked one of Netflix's first forays into original genre storytelling nearly a decade ago, and because subscribers have often assumed Netflix originals would stay on the service indefinitely. The FilmRise deal also included securing rights for the TV series Hannibal, which came from Bryan Fuller and reimagined the deadly legacy of Hannibal Lecter.
Popeye Announces First Manga With Special First Look (Exclusive)
You might think the world knows all there is to Popeye the Sailor Man, but that could not be further from the truth. Soon, publisher King Features Syndicate plans to prove that truth to fans with help from a special comic. After all, Eye Lie Popeye plans to bring the infamous sailor into the world of manga, and the exciting tale will pay homage to some of shonen's best series.
‘The Amazing Race 34’ sneak peek: Luis and Michelle lose their lead as their flamenco dress fails to impress
Dress we can? The second Mega Leg on “The Amazing Race 34” concludes on Wednesday and features a Detour that requires a perfect fit. The remaining five teams head to Ronda, Spain, where they must observe a flamenco dancer and then outfit another performer with the five key accessories at the Dress for Success Detour. In the sneak peek above, Luis and Michelle, who had finished third in the first half of the leg, are ahead and all by themselves at the task, but they have flubbed one accessory. As they watch another performance, in walk the two teams that had...
New Blade Writer Breaks Silence on Joining Film
Work on Marvel's Blade reboot will soon restart now the studio has found new filmmakers to make the picture. Monday afternoon, it was revealed Lovecraft Country helmer Yann Demange will direct Mahershala Ali and company from a script by Mike Starrbury. The latter has broken his silence on the matter, taking to Twitter to celebrate the occasion.
Star Trek: Prodigy Is Headed to Blu-ray
The crew fo the USS Protostar in Star Trek: Prodigy is beaming down to Blu-ray for the first time. Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment have announced that Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Volume 1 will release on Blu-ray and DVD in January. The home media release collects the first 10 episodes of Star Trek's first-ever series aimed at younger viewers. The series follows a group of young characters who escape from a prison colony via a lost experimental Starfleet starship, the Protostar. With the help of an Emergency Training Hologram modeled on Kathryn Janeway, the famous captain of the USS Voyager seen in Star Trek: Voyager, the crew tries to make the journey toward Starfleet space and do some good along the way.
Star Trek: Day of Blood Crossover Announced
The Star Trek universe is heading toward the Day of Blood. IDW Publishing revealed the upcoming Star Trek comic book crossover -- the first of its kind -- via the solicitation for its FCBD 2023 Star Trek release, due out on the annual comic book celebration in 2023. The cover of the issue, created by Malachi Ward, shows a Starfleet combadge with blood streaming over it in front of a yellow and black background, possibly the uniform of a support services officer (engineering, security, etcetera). It appears to be a bold homage to Dave Gibbons' iconic cover of Watchmen #1, which depicted a blood-spattered yellow-and-black smiley face.
