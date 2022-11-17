Kathy Hoffman concedes state superintendent of public instruction race to Tom Horne

Republican Kari Lake is refusing to concede after losing the Arizona gubernatorial election to Democrat Katie Hobbs. The Trump-endorsed candidate said Thursday that she was assembling a legal team and planning to challenge the results of the election, wrote Axios. In a video posted on social media, Lake referenced technical problems with some of the voting tabulation machines in Maricopa County, claiming that it suppressed voters and excluded their votes. These claims have been debunked by the Maricopa County board of supervisors. Lake has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and previously refused to say whether she would accept the results of the governor's race if she lost. She is part of the slate of Trump-backed candidates that lost in the midterm elections. Lake reportedly visited former President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago shortly before he announced his bid for re-election. "Rest assured I have assembled the best and brightest legal team, and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week," Lake said. "I'm doing everything in my power to right these wrongs."

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO