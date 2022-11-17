Kathy Hoffman concedes state superintendent of public instruction race to Tom Horne

Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
Arizona official rebuts Kari Lake's claim about vote counting
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
Arizona attorney general’s office demands answers to ‘myriad’ voting issues in Maricopa County
Arizona Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a letter Saturday to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office demanding answers to "myriad" Election Day issues.
Hilltop
Democrats Win Arizona, Remaining Ballots Counted in Key Battleground State
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate, has won one of the most highly anticipated gubernatorial races against Trump-backed, Republican party candidate, Kari Lake. The race was crucial in preserving the democracy of the formerly Republican state. “One of the sad realities is that just about a half-dozen states consistently determine the...
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
12news.com
Recently elected Arizona House Republican says she will not do her job unless the 2022 election is redone
PHOENIX — A Chandler Republican recently elected to the Arizona House of Representatives says that she will not cast her vote on any bill unless the 2022 election is redone. Liz Harris, recently elected to represent Legislative District 13 which encompasses much of Chandler, issued the statement on Instagram and her campaign website saying in part "it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately."
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Campaign Calls for Redo of Maricopa County Election as Election Protesters Target Maricopa County Supervisors
With Democrat Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs looking likely to become Arizona’s next governor, Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede, alleging election improprieties. Almost half the vote centers in Maricopa County experienced machine tabulation problems on Election Day, resulting in long lines and fears that the ballots never ended up being counted or were commingled with ballots that had already been counted.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
Lake lawyers up, issues cryptic statement after Hobbs takes governor race
(The Center Square) – Kari Lake says she’s “still in this fight,” not making clear whether she’s referring to her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor or whether she plans to take legal action regarding the election. “For two years, I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona, and this past week has confirmed everything we’ve been saying,” Lake said. “When we called on Katie Hobbs to recuse herself over a year ago, they ridiculed us. It turns out...
Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race
Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead. Fellow Trump-endorsed Republicans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have refused to concede in races for governor and […] The post Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Kari Lake refuses to concede to Katie Hobbs
Republican Kari Lake is refusing to concede after losing the Arizona gubernatorial election to Democrat Katie Hobbs. The Trump-endorsed candidate said Thursday that she was assembling a legal team and planning to challenge the results of the election, wrote Axios. In a video posted on social media, Lake referenced technical problems with some of the voting tabulation machines in Maricopa County, claiming that it suppressed voters and excluded their votes. These claims have been debunked by the Maricopa County board of supervisors. Lake has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and previously refused to say whether she would accept the results of the governor's race if she lost. She is part of the slate of Trump-backed candidates that lost in the midterm elections. Lake reportedly visited former President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago shortly before he announced his bid for re-election. "Rest assured I have assembled the best and brightest legal team, and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week," Lake said. "I'm doing everything in my power to right these wrongs."
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Activists Report Their Demand for ‘Fair and Free Election’ Is Catching Fire Across Nation
Activists in Arizona have spearheaded a campaign for demands for a “fair and free election” that, they say, is already beginning a national movement to counter election fraud. Spurred on by the projection that Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) has defeated Republican Kari Lake, Joe Oltmann,...
knau.org
AZFamily
AZFamily
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
fox10phoenix.com
AZFamily
With 2 majors races too close to call, here’s how recounts work in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the final ballots are counted across Arizona, there are still several races that are too close to call. And thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December.
ABC 15 News
Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor
Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
