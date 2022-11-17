Read full article on original website
Post Malone Buys $500,000 Pinky Ring – Report
Before Post Malone wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, he treated himself to an expensive piece of bling. The "Rockstar" artist reportedly copped himself a $500,000 pinky ring. Last Tuesday (Nov. 15), famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers posted a video of Post Malone...
Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More
Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti-Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO
Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT
After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Kanye West Say’s He’s Selling Balenciaga, Adidas & Gap Hoodies For $20 After Splitting From The Brands
Kanye West has been keeping to himself after generating a storm of backlash heading into the end of 2022 but rest assured Ye has big plans for the future. In the past few months, Kanye West has broken free from essentially every brand he was in business with. Gap’s business dealings with Ye went up in flames after the retailer couldn’t execute promises made in the partnership. Adidas cut ties with Ye even though it could potentially hurt them more than the rapper himself. After weeks of his anti-semitic media tour, Ye has been out of the public eye but one lucky paparazzi was able to catch up with him recently.
Kentucky Mom Pranks Daughter Trying To Score Taylor Swift Tickets & It’s EPIC
It seems like the world is all a buzz trying to get Taylor Swift Concert tickets this week. A Kentucky mom's hilarious antics, while her daughter is trying to get them, is EPIC. WHAT IS ALL THE HYPE WITH TAY TAY?. I'm pretty sure everyone I know is anxiously awaiting...
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
