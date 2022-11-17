Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Bangor Festival of Lights Parade Saturday, December 3
The City of Bangor’s ‘Holiday’ Tree is up as of this morning. Now it is time for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. Something to be thankful for. Get Saturday, December 3rd on your calendar. Rotary Club of Bangor hosts the holiday parade, as in the past...
Downtown Is Decked Out Thanks To Some Dedicated Bangor Volunteers
Downtown Bangor got a bit of a festive facelift this past weekend, as a group of hard-working folks helped decorate this city in some seasonal garb. According to Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of the group Downtown Bangor Partnership, for the last 5 years, a group of dedicated volunteers has met up in Hannibal Hamlin Park to undertake the task of decking Bangor's halls...or in this case streets.
Best Holiday Gift You Can Give: Your Time To Make Memories
As some families are making Christmas shopping Lists, others are just trying to figure out how they're going to get by during the holidays this year. Now, even more so than in years past, as the price of everything seems to have gone up and every other story you read has something to do with a shortage of this, or a possible supply chain issue, it's important to put things in perspective for a moment, and take a good hard look at what's important.
‘Green Tea’ Restaurant To Operate Out Of Old Arby’s Once Renovated
This past June, we told you of the sale of the old Bangor Arby's building that has stood vacant at 57 Bangor Mall Blvd. since it closed in 2015. It had operated as a sandwich shop for 32 years, prior to that. Z&S REALTY ESTATE INC, based in Veazie, purchased...
Brewer High School Annual Turkey Trot Sunday
The 41st annual event benefits the Sophomore class of Brewer High School. The event is this Sunday the 20th and it begins at 1 p.m. Registration takes place at Brewer High School in the cafeteria at 11 a.m. The three-mile course begins on Dirigo Drive, turns near the Ciancette Building,...
Changes Finally Coming to Ease Traffic at Acadia National Park
There are always so many cars in the peak of the season. Look at those license plates. Massachusetts. New York. New Hampshire. And of course Maine. Acadia is so amazing and we are so lucky to have it. The plan to make visiting Acadia more efficient, if you haven’t heard,...
Brownville Deer Pantry Seeking Donations to Fund Upcoming Season
The feeding season is coming up, and The Brownville Deer Pantry is in need. It's a live stream we can watch for hours, and do. The live stream from The Brownville Deer Pantry features numerous camera angles of deer feeding on oats, feed blocks and acorns. Going into another feeding season, the food pantry is prepping to feed between 150-200 deer every day.
Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center
It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
Good News for Veterans Who Need Food for Thanksgiving Dinner
The good work that Maine Veterans Project does continues. This is the result from the recent food drive at Cole Land Transportation Museum, where they filled a pair of Jeeps that were inside the museum. They had fun with it and donors placed their non perishables in either the Jeep. One for Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. The other Army, Air Force, Space Force.
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
Grab Your Snow Pants. Looks Like Tubing is Coming Back to Hermon Mountain.
The pandemic ruined everything for a minute. Well, maybe more than a minute, but slowly things are starting to come back around. I could go on and on, but we all lived it. There's no new and exciting way to describe how we all sat around bored for two years because everything was all mucked up because of Covid. This year, it looks like the good old fashioned flu will be the ruiner. Oh well.
Due To Safety Concerns, the Orono Bog Walk is Now Closed for the Season
The Bog Walk is one of the true treasures of this area. The whole City Forest is, really. It's such a gorgeous and serene spot. Like so many places in Maine, which is one of the things that's so great about where we live, it's a spot nearby that totally takes you out of the city. It's a little green respite in the middle of Bangor's low-grade chaos. It's not like we're New York City.
Looks Like Bangor’s First Flakes Are Gonna Fly on Wednesday
How is this possible? It was 70 degrees last week!. I will never stop ringing the bell that Mother Nature is either bi-polar, or she just gives us all the leftover weather no one wants. Maine rarely gets good, steady weather. If it's bright and sunny, the wind blows like crazy. If it's nasty weather, it comes at the weirdest times. Like this year, winter may start a little earlier than it seems like it should.
Is Tigger Your Type? Meet The SPCA’s Pet Of The Week
She's right back where she started, and we're hoping to change that. Tigger, this beautiful tiger cat was adopted from the SPCA as a kitten. And due to no fault of her own, after almost a decade in a home, has been brought back to the SPCA of Hancock County.
Here’s a Fresh Look at the New Brewer Riverwalk Expansion
If you haven't been down to the Brewer Riverwalk in a while, you might be interested to know that things look a little different out that way. This August, the City started an expansion project that would add to the paved walkway on Hardy St., from about where Mason's Brewing sits, back towards the 395 bridge to South Main St.
Foreigner Announces Farewell Tour with New Hampshire Show
It's the end of the line for Foreigner. The band has announced their final tour, which will make one last stop just shy of Maine. It's their final lap around the world. Foreigner will hit the road on what they say is their final tour. The 32-date first leg of The Historic Farewell Tour begins in July 2023, and stretches through September. On August 4, 2023 the tour makes a stop at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. Loverboy will open the show.
#TBT That Time We Solved The Mystery Of The Huge Metal Sculptures On A Bangor Lawn
It's been about a year since these huge metal sculptures appeared on one Bangor resident's front lawn. Here's the story of how we solved the mystery of where they came from!. It was just after Halloween when I noticed these new sculptures pop up on a lawn on Cedar St. in Bangor, a lawn I pass every day on my school pick-up route. And I wondered out loud if anyone knew the story behind these pieces of art that seemingly popped up overnight.
HBO Max ‘It’ Prequel Series, ‘Welcome to Derry’ Finds Two Co-Showrunners
Residing in Bangor, Maine, author, Stephen King, is known for his horror fiction novels and the many movies based on his books. Maine is home to many spooky things and especially some Stephen King characters. One of his fictional characters was absolutely horrifying to me when I was younger, I am talking about Pennywise from 'IT.'
One Person is Dead, Two Injured in a Cherryfield Home Invasion
Police say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a home invasion in Cherryfield. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has identified the deceased as Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at approximately 9:17 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and Adams, who was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries officials say do not appear to be life-threatening.
Bangor Mall Hosts The Final Craft Fair Of 2022 This Weekend
You have one last chance to get a head start on holiday shopping this weekend at the Bangor Mall!. Let's face it, buying gifts for friends and family can be a bit of a pain (In my case anyway!) so having the opportunity to have hundreds of vendors all in one place to get things done, doesn't sound like a bad idea right?
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0